Highlights Jack Butland has been Rangers' standout signing this season, playing nearly every match and contributing to their strong defensive record.

Butland's market value has increased to €3m after joining Rangers on a free transfer, showing his importance to the club's success.

Tom Lawrence, who is valued at €3.5m, has shown his worth with key goals and assists, proving to be a valuable asset for Rangers in their title chase.

Glasgow Rangers could finish the season with three domestic trophies in the bag, which seemed unthinkable back in September.

Under Michael Beale. The Gers lost three of their opening seven Premiership matches, with a title chase already looking over before Halloween.

The Englishman only lasted ten months at Ibrox before being sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen, with Philippe Clement coming in as his replacement, overseeing a major resurgence since.

While Beale’s spell at Rangers was nothing short of disastrous, he did make a few impressive signings in the transfer window. Todd Cantwell, Abdallah Sima, and Dujon Sterling have all shone this term when called upon, yet there has been one signing who has been the standout for the club – Jack Butland.

Jack Butland’s statistics for Rangers this season

The nine-cap England international spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, although he failed to make a single appearance for the Red Devils.

The goalkeeper didn’t play for his parent side either throughout 2022/23 and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he left the London side, joining Rangers on a four-year deal in a bid to resurrect his career.

His gamble has paid off handsomely as the 31-year-old is enjoying his finest season in years, proving that he is one of the finest English ‘keepers around.

Butland has missed just one match for the Light Blues this term, featuring a total of 49 times across all competitions, conceding 40 goals while keeping 23 clean sheets.

He has made important saves during the big matches, most recently during the Old Firm clash against Celtic, with his heroics arguably keeping the Gers in the game during a poor first-half showing.

In the top flight, the Englishman averages 1.9 saves per game – with a success rate of 75% - while also succeeding with 100% of his run-outs per game and holding a 94% pass success rate in his own half, indicating that his distribution is excellent along with a wonderful shot-stopping ability.

Jack Butland's career statistics Club Games played Stoke City 168 Rangers 49 Birmingham 46 Cheltenham 24 Crystal Palace 17 Leeds United 16 Barnsley 13 Derby County 6 Via Transfermarkt

Is it any wonder that Rangers currently have the best defensive record in the Premiership? Conceding just 20 goals in 31 matches so far.

Butland has been the Light Blues' finest signing this season and if he can maintain his recent form until the end of the campaign, the Gers have a great chance of adding another two trophies to their League Cup triumph.

Jack Butland’s market value at Rangers

With his recent performances, Butland’s market value has increased of late. According to Transfermarket, he is now currently valued at €3m (£2.5m).

Considering the club signed him for nothing just last summer, Clement would be able to make a big profit on the ‘keeper should he wish to return to England, which would represent a masterclass of a deal from the Light Blues.

Rangers have a few players valued at more than that, however, with one being Tom Lawrence, who has seen his value rise following a few injury-free months at the Ibrox side.

Tom Lawrence’s Rangers statistics

The former Derby County star joined Rangers on a free transfer during the 2022 summer transfer window, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst aiming to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

"I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.” Said the Dutchman upon his arrival, and it looked like a wonderful move for all parties.

37 goals and 25 assists in 185 matches for the Rams demonstrated his attacking qualities, and he joined a squad filled with talent.

A positive start at Rangers was further evidence that Van Bronckhorst had secured a player of wonderful calibre, as he scored once in the Champions League qualifiers against PSV Eindhoven, while registering four goal contributions across only five top flight matches.

Disaster struck towards the end of August, however, as an Achilles tendon injury kept him out for the remainder of the season.

The attacking midfielder has recovered from that issue and while he has missed a fair few games due to several different issues, when fit, he has shown his class for the Gers.

Indeed, Lawrence has made 26 appearances this term, scoring twice and providing three assists, while he currently ranks in the top ten among the squad for key passes per game (1.3), big chances created (four), and successful dribbles per game (0.6), showing his importance to the squad.

His former manager at Derby, Wayne Rooney, lauded Lawrence as being “magnificent” following a performance against Sheffield United in the season prior to him securing a move to the Glasgow side.

If Clement can keep him fit and healthy during the next few weeks, he is certainly an exciting option to call upon when the going gets tough.

Tom Lawrence’s market value at Rangers

Since securing a consistent run in the first team, Lawrence’s value has risen. According to Transfermarket, the Welshman is now currently valued at €3.5m (£2.9m), which is largely due to his performances of late under the Belgian manager.

This is higher than Butland’s valuation and while the goalkeeper has played a big part in the success the club has enjoyed this term, Lawrence’s impact should not be overlooked.

He scored a late winner against Kilmarnock in a game in which the Light Blues were trailing 1-0 to keep the pressure on Celtic, while he also netted in the Europa League clash against Benfica.

The 30-year-old prefers to operate as the number ten in the side, yet can drop deep into a deeper role if needed, allowing Cantwell to play in more advanced positions.

It is clear that the Light Blues have hit the jackpot on the former Derby gem following his displays this season, indicating they could even secure a tidy profit should they move him on, given they paid nothing to snap him up on a free initially.

He is much more valuable to the club by remaining fit and producing the goods for Clement. With seven league games to go, another goal or two would go a long way to securing league title number 56.