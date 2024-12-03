Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement is still a man under pressure, despite two vital wins in the space of three days last week.

Some still think he won’t be in charge of the Light Blues for much longer, as his next loss may well be his last. December is crucial, and the Belgian will be looking for several members of his first team squad to step up and justify their wages.

The Gers currently have the second-highest squad value in the Premiership, yet they still trail Aberdeen by seven points, despite the gulf in value that exists between the two clubs.

Just who are the highest-valued players in the current squad?

Highest valued players at Rangers

Of Clement’s squad, Nicolas Raskin is the top-ranked player in the team, currently valued at £5.3m according to Transfermarkt. The Belgian has forced his way back into the starting XI after struggling with injury during the first few weeks of the season.

To no surprise, James Tavernier is next on the list with his value currently standing at a fraction lower on £5m, despite the fact he has just turned 33.

The captain isn’t exactly having the most productive of seasons, scoring just one goal and registering four assists across all competitions. In comparison, he registered 36 goal contributions throughout the entirety of last term.

Elsewhere, Ridvan Yilmaz, Mohamed Diomande and Danilo all have market valuations of £4m and, given the fact they can all improve over the next couple of years, these values should rise exponentially, that’s for sure.

The highest-valued player in the current squad is a player who joined on loan in the summer – Vaclav Cerny.

The Czech str is worth around £5.8m. Over the previous few weeks, he has certainly demonstrated why he is worth this much.

Vaclav Cerny’s season in numbers

Ahead of the current campaign, Clement knew he needed to add some quality out wide. Ross McCausland was the only natural right-winger in the first-team squad, which made this position a priority for strengthening.

With plenty of experience around Europe, Cerny joined from Wolfsburg on a temporary deal until the end of the season. Fast-forward a few months and the move is beginning to look like a wise one from Clement and his team.

Even before he joined, the former Ajax gem was being praised, with Rangers Review founder Kai Watson claiming that bringing him to the club would be a solid piece of business: “The last time Vaclav Cerny played in a league similar to ours (Eredivisie) he had 27 goal contributions in 36 appearances. A left-footed right winger with bags of pace and ability on the ball, he would be a real statement signing."

Across 21 games for the Light Blues, Cerny has now scored eight goals while chipping in with five assists in all competitions, providing a key attacking outlet from the right flank.

It has been in the Europa League where Cerny has notably shone, scoring three goals in five group-stage matches. The winger has also created two big chances, averages 1.8 key passes per game and succeeds with 1.8 dribbles each match as he loves to cut inside from the right wing.

The better his performances, the harder Rangers will find it to secure him on a permanent deal next summer, as his parent club will be looking to secure the highest possible fee.

Could this prove to be too much for the Ibrox side to shell out?

Whatever happens, his displays have been impressive, and the supporters will be looking for him to continue his recent form heading into the busy festive season.

These wonderful displays on the pitch have seen Cerny compared with one of the best wide players in the Europa League including Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho.

How Vaclav Cerny comparas to Alejandro Garacho

Garnacho has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top in recent years. The winger only made his debut for Man United towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since then, he has worked his way towards becoming a regular in the first team as he enjoyed a sparkling campaign during 2023/24, scoring ten goals and grabbing five assists for United.

Although Erik ten Hag has departed the club, new manager Ruben Amorim will surely be destined to keep him, with the Old Trafford side reportedly valuing Garnacho at a staggering £70m back in October.

The 20-year-old wonderkid has already scored three times in the Premier League this term, while he has created one big chance and averages 0.8 key passes a match.

With more starts under Amorim, these statistics will surely improve as the campaign goes on.

As it happens Garnacho is said to be one of the most similar players to Cerny in Europe via stats-led site FBRef which proves just how impressive the current Rangers player has been of late.

Cerny & Alejandro Garnacho domestically in 24/25 Metric Cerny Garnacho Goals 5 3 Assists 1 1 Big chances created 2 1 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 0.5 Key passes per game 2.4 0.8 Total shots per game 2.5 2.6

The pair have even registered similar statistics this season across a wide range of metrics that include goals and assists (11 vs 5), shots on target per 90 (1.18 vs 1.46), goal-creating actions (both three), successful take-ons (nine vs six) and total shots (43 vs 50) across both domestic and European competitions.

Being compared to someone of the United winger's quality proves that Cerny is certainly performing to a standard which not many have reached this season at Ibrox.

His goals have been crucial, and he will be hoping to score a few more before the end of 2024. That’s a certainty.

Whether or not Rangers can afford him next summer is another question, but much will depend on the fee Wolfsburg demand.

If he is within reach, a permanent move should be considered, especially considering the fact he has demonstrated similar statistics to the Argentinian boy wonder who is starring in the Premier League and on the continent.