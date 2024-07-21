Glasgow Rangers have been fairly active throughout the summer transfer window, which opened for business last month, as they attempt to bolster their squad at Ibrox.

The recruitment team and Philippe Clement have dipped into the market in an attempt to lower the age profile of the group at Rnagers, with Jefte, Mohammed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Hamza Igamane, and Clinton Nsiala arriving at Ibrox - all aged under 23.

With the Gers' desire to bring in new players to improve their options across the pitch, current first-team stars may need to be moved on in order to generate funds and free up space in the group.

One player who has been linked with an exit from Ibrox is attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, who the club have struck gold on since his move to Glasgow - as he is now worth even more than the talented midfielder they just signed this summer - Barron.

How much Rangers paid for Todd Cantwell

Ex-Gers boss Michael Beale reportedly splashed out a fee of £1.5m in January of last year to sign the former England U21 starlet as his contract with Norwich City was due to expire at the end of that season.

He was once valued at €22m (£18m) by Transfermarkt in 2021 after two impressive seasons for the Canaries. The impressive maestro had scored six goals in 37 Premier League matches and followed that up with six goals and seven assists in 33 Championship games.

However, Cantwell then failed to score a league goal for Norwich, or Bournemouth during a loan spell, over the next 18 months in the top two divisions in England.

This caused his value to plummet to the £1.5m that Rangers were able to sign him for. The Light Blues gambled on him after a poor period in his career, and it is a move that has paid off for them on the pitch.

Todd Cantwell's current market value

At the time of writing, Transfermarkt currently has Cantwell valued at €8.5m (£7.1m) and this shows that his value has soared by millions over the last 18 months.

He is worth significantly more than 21-year-old Barron, who is valued at €1m (£840k) by Transfermarkt, but the former Aberdeen midfielder may have been signed with the idea that his worth will skyrocket over the months and years to come like the Englishman's has.

Cantwell's soaring value comes off the back of his impressive performances in the Scottish Premiership for the Light Blues during the 2023/24 campaign.

23/24 Premiership Todd Cantwell Rank vs Rangers midfielders Goals 7 1st Assists 5 1st Big chances created 7 1st Key passes per game 1.7 3rd Dribbles completed per game 1.2 2nd Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he was a star in an attacking midfield role as no other player in his position provided more goals or assists.

That came after Cantwell had produced six goals and four assists in 16 Premiership games in his first six months at the club following his move from Norwich.

These statistics and his soaring value show that the Gers struck gold when Beale brought him to Ibrox, and they may now be hoping that Barron can follow in his footsteps over the years to come.