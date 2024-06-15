Rangers have made a strong offer to a player who is also of interest to Plymouth Argyle manager, Wayne Rooney.

Rangers transfer rumours

Rangers endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign on the whole. Philippe Clement's side won the Scottish League Cup earlier this year but the remainder of their season was somewhat disappointing. The Gers missed out on the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic once again, lost the Scottish FA Cup final and were knocked out of the Europa League in the last 16.

In turn, Rangers are expected to be busy on the transfer front this summer as they look to put an end to Celtic's reign of dominance in the Premiership. Jefte and Oscar Cortes have already joined the Scottish powerhouse, with the latter once again coming in on loan from Lens, while Clinton Nsiala will officially move to the club on 1st July, sealing a permanent switch from AC Milan.

Rangers do not look set to stop there, however. Hammarby youngster Nathaniel Adjei is reportedly wanted by the Gers, with a £5m move to Ibrox potentially on the cards. Elsewhere, the Gers appear to be leading the race to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth between £1-1.5m.

Rangers submit strong offer for player ahead of Wayne Rooney

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that Rangers are ready to step up their interest in Connor Barron, who is out of contract this summer from Aberdeen. A number of clubs were said to be interested in the midfielder, but it was the Scottish outfit who were named as the side leading the race.

Barron is a product of Aberdeen's academy and made 42 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring one and assisting three. Scotland U21 manager Scott Gemmill praised Barron's performances late last year, calling him “impressive”.

"Connor is very impressive on and off the pitch the way he conducts himself," Gemmill said. "Put yourself in the shoes of this young player, he had a really tough year in terms of injury. I think it is another example of how the U21 team can help these young players. Connor played for us when we last played Belgium in Belgium, he was excellent and playing against a player that I believe signed for a club in the Bundesliga for around €10m.

"These are the opportunities where our young players can go face-to-face with the very best in Europe. Connor has shown in his performances for the U21s that he can do that and I give him big credit for that."

Now, a fresh update on Rangers' pursuit of Barron has been provided, with the Daily Record reporting that the club have made a "strong offer" for the 21-year-old star. The Scottish side are set to face competition for Barron's signature, however, with Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth named alongside Swansea City, Stoke City, Hellas Verona and Cardiff City as interested parties.

As Barron is out of contract this month, Rangers will not have to pay a transfer fee for the U21 international, however, they will need to agree a compensation fee with Aberdeen before a transfer can be completed.