Journalist Joshua Barrie has claimed Rangers need to make a new goalkeeper their transfer priority in the upcoming summer window.

Why do Rangers need a new goalkeeper in the summer?

Rangers currently rotate between club legend Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin in goal, but given that they are 41 and 35 years of age respectively, neither look set to be a viable option for the long term.

Although McGregor has been excellent at times since his return to the club in 2018, his performances are starting to decline as he ages, and with his contract running out at the end of the season, Rangers may have to look for a new No 1.

Speaking on The Rangers Review, Barrie claimed that McGregor has to be replaced as Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper as a matter of urgency.

He said: "A goalkeeper will be right up on the top of the summer priority list. It has to be. I think that's absolutely the right decision.

"McGregor, I think most people would say he's not hit the heights of previous seasons this season or last. I'd be very surprised if there isn't a change in that area in the summer."

Who could Rangers target as a new goalkeeper?

Angus Gunn of Norwich City and Manchester United loanee Jack Butland have both been linked, with it clear that Rangers have to make a quality investment into what will be a crucial signing.

Gunn recently declared his allegiance to the Scotland national team and made his Tartan Army bow in this past international break, and he would bring a lot of experience from the English Premier League and Championship.

He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Norwich this season, and given he is now his club's first-choice shot-stopper and that his contract still has two years left to run, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done.

Butland, meanwhile, is out of contract with Crystal Palace at the end of the season, but it remains unclear whether Man United will aim to keep him beyond his loan spell as a backup.

If he becomes available as a free agent, a move to Rangers could help revive his career. After years of promise with Stoke City, which saw him become an England international, injuries and poor form have meant that the 30-year-old has failed to realise his potential, and has not played regular football in a long time.

It would be a gamble to bring in a 'keeper who has not been at his best, but if a move to Scotland can help rejuvenate him in the same way as Joe Hart from across the city, he could prove to be an excellent option.

We think Rangers need to look for a younger goalkeeper than their current options who could be their No 1 for the next few seasons rather than a simple stopgap - and either of these two targets could fit that mould.