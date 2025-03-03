Rangers' takeover deal has hit a major breakthrough this week, with 49ers Enterprises President Paraag Marathe and former banker Andrew Cavenagh agreeing a deal to acquire at least 51 per cent of the shares at Ibrox.

Rangers make takeover breakthrough

The sacking of Philippe Clement was a big moment in the Gers' recent history, and amid the Belgian's struggles as manager, there has also been constant speculation off the pitch over 49ers Enterprises buying the club.

Now, a huge update from Sky Sports has claimed that the takeover of Rangers has been "agreed in principle", heralding a new era at Ibrox in the process. There is a "growing confidence on all sides that it will be completed ahead of the new season", which has the potential to create a far better feel-good atmosphere after a damaging defeat to Motherwell at the weekend.

This has been a season to forget so far for the Gers, even though they are still in the Europa League, with some patchy form throughout the campaign allowing Celtic to build a 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The hope is that this takeover can be agreed as soon as possible, giving Barry Ferguson and his players an extra spring in their step, not to mention the fans.

Who is Andrew Cavenagh?

One relatively unknown figure until now who is heavily involved in the takeover is Andrew Cavenegh, with the health insurance magnate "leading" the bid along with the 49ers' Marathe, who is a more publicised name due to his involvement at Leeds United.

It is thought that Cavenegh's "involvement at Ibrox could be key in ensuring Scottish FA dual ownership rules are not a barrier", as Marathe and the 49ers are limited to just a 29.9 per cent stake in the club because of their current involvement at Elland Road.