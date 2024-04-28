With the transfer window fast-approaching amid the end of a dramatic Scottish Premiership season, Rangers have reportedly been handed a boost in pusuit of one of Philippe Clement's summer targets.

Rangers transfer news

As things stand, Rangers are set to miss out on the Scottish Premiership title, with Celtic in the clear and on course to keep hold of their crown, but that failure should spark them into transfer action. Clement's first summer in charge is set to result in a number of changes too, with several contracts coming to an end at the end of the season.

Among those set to leave is Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and in the most frustrating of all for those at Ibrox, John Lundstram. The Scottish giants had attempted to keep hold of their midfielder, but it now seems as though he is destined to depart as a free agent this summer. What Lundsrtram's exit will do, however, is free up room for further reinforcements, which could see players arrive in permanent deals.

Reports have already eyed Fabio Silva for a permanent switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, and it now looks as though Abdallah Sima could follow suit. Reportedly in pole position to sign the winger, the Gers have now been handed a further boost.

Related Rangers can save millions on Tavernier successor with "highly-rated" star Rangers could place their trust in a young talent rather than spend millions on a replacement for Tavernier

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion are now willing to sell Sima for just £6m this summer in a cut-price deal that should hand Rangers a major advantage. There were previously concerns over their ability to afford the Brighton man then valued at £10m-£15m, but that new price should leave them without any issues in negotiations, especially given Sima's £8.5k per-week salary.

A key part to Clement's side, signing Sima permanently should be high up on the list of Rangers' priorities this summer, especially if they want to dethrone Celtic.

"Terrific" Sima can be the difference-maker for Clement

Sima's injury may have interrupted his loan spell at Ibrox this season - missing nine consecutive Scottish Premiership games previously and again this weekend at St Mirren - but that hasn't taken away from the impact that he's made. The fact that he returned with a goal against Celtic in a dramatic 3-3 draw sums up the success that his loan spell has been. Now, he could get the chance to have a permanent impact at Ibrox in a move that would go a long way in dethroning Rangers' Old Firm rivals.

Former Brighton coach Billy Reid tipped Sima for great things in Scotland and he has delivered ever since. Reid previously said via The Scottish Sun: "He’s a player who needs to be at his top physical level to show what he’s capable of.

"He trained well and worked really hard in every session because he wants to do well. As a lad, he’s terrific. He was one of those boys who always came in with a smile on his face. He’s an infectious character and even when his English wasn’t great, he was always a big part of the dressing room. Now he’s comfortable speaking the language, I’m sure he is popular around Ibrox.”