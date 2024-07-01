A top Rangers transfer target has joined another club on a deal worth double captain James Tavernier's salary, according to a fresh update this week.

Rangers transfer news

This has been a highly impressive start to the summer transfer window at Ibrox, with a host of new faces already added to Philippe Clement's squad. That includes the likes of Jefte, Mohamed Diomande and Liam Kelly, while Oscar Cortes has also secured another season on loan from Lens, having been injury-plagued after joining in January.

It looks as though Rangers' summer business is far from done, however, with numerous rumours continuing to emerge regarding potential incomings in the next few months.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to Ibrox is Tottenham outcast Ryan Sessegnon, with the Englishman seen as an ideal player to get the best out of Rabbi Matondo, though he now looks close to joining Crystal Palace.

In terms of possible outgoings at Ibrox this summer, Tavernier has been backed to bring an end to his legendary stint at the club, linking up with former manager Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in the process. An "astronomical" offer has reportedly come his way which could be too great to turn down.

Why Rangers missed out on "wonderful" target

According to a new claim from The Athletic, Rangers missed out on the signing of former West Ham player Ben Johnson because of huge wage demands, which is why he ended up joining newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The Englishman is now earning £60,000 per week at Portman Road, which is double Tavernier's total of £30,000-a-week - the second-highest at Ibrox currently, behind Connor Goldson (£37,000).

Not signing Johnson as a replacement for the skipper is a shame for Rangers, considering what a versatile option he would have been, proving to be adept at shining as a right-back, centre-back and midfielder.

Stuart Pearce has been a big admirer over the years, too, once saying: "He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

"I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."

This is a sobering update for Rangers, however, in terms of highlighting the vast difference in wages between the Premier League and Scottish Premiership.

For a promoted team to be able to offer £60,000 per week to a player is the stuff of pipe dreams for the Gers - a whopping £12.5m over the four-year period he has signed for Ipswich - and they will instead have to look at cheaper options moving forward.