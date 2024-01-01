Glasgow Rangers head into 2024 currently occupying second spot in the Premiership table, eight points behind the leaders.

However, they do have two games in hand and if the Gers win both of these clashes, the gap will be reduced to just two points and a title race will very much be on.

Philippe Clement won't be focusing on that right now, especially as they have one more match to come against Kilmarnock before the winter break stops the domestic season for the next three weeks.

The tie comes just three days after the defeat to Celtic, and it gives Clement the chance to rotate his squad slightly, as several players could be back in contention following recent injuries.

With this in mind, here's the Rangers starting XI that could take to the Ibrox pitch tomorrow afternoon to take on the Ayrshire outfit.

1 GK – Jack Butland

The one position that is never in doubt. Butland was perhaps unlucky to concede twice against Celtic, as he couldn’t do much more for both of their goals, especially the strike by Kyogo Furuhashi in the second half.

The Gers still have the best defensive record in the top flight, and much of this is down to how impressive Butland has been throughout the campaign as he seeks yet another clean sheet.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain added to his Old Firm goal tally on Saturday as he scored a wonderful freekick towards the end of the match, yet it wasn’t enough to secure anything from the game.

The clash against Killie represents a chance for the team to mend the wrongs of that painful defeat and Tavernier will need to inspire his teammates to a solid performance.

The Light Blues slipped up against the side in the first league tie of the season and another result like this would be a disaster.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

The Englishman will retain his place for the tie on Tuesday and while he won 100% of his aerial duels against Celtic, his passing wasn’t quite up to scratch.

The defender finished the match with just a 75% pass success rate and completed just three of his 13 long balls and these statistics will need to improve against Killie tomorrow.

4 CB – John Souttar

Leon Balogun partnered Goldson in the Old Firm derby, but a lapse in concentration saw him sent off following a tussle with Daizen Maeda during the second half, and he is suspended for the clash with Killie.

Souttar will be the natural replacement for the Nigerian. The Scot hasn’t started a game since the 2-0 win over St Johnstone prior to Christmas and Clement will be hoping he is raring to go.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish left back will continue in his role as Borna Barisic will remain unavailable until after the winter break.

Yilmaz showed glimpses of his potential against Celtic as he won 100% of his duels and succeeded with both of his dribble attempts, yet he needs to become more consistent if he wishes to keep his spot on the left side of the defence.

6 CM – John Lundstram

Following a rough tackle that saw the midfielder come off against St Johnstone a couple of weeks ago, it appeared as though Lundstram would miss the next few games and return after the winter break.

Testament to his ability to recover, the Englishman made the starting XI against Celtic and put in a decent shift which saw him make four interceptions, three tackles and complete two key passes. Clement will be expecting more of the same on Tuesday, that’s for sure.

7 CM – Kieran Dowell

Surprise package Dujon Sterling started in the Old Firm derby, but for the final league clash before the winter break, Dowell will return to the starting XI.

Against Motherwell on Christmas Eve, the former Norwich City starlet scored his second goal for the club while he succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts.

It was his defensive effort which impressed the most, however, as the midfielder won four of his seven ground duels, made two tackles and three interceptions. He deserves another start against Killie.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The youngster has certainly made his mark in the senior squad over the previous few months. Not only has he signed a long-term deal until 2027, but the winger scored his first goal for the club against Aris Limassol in the Europa League.

He started against Celtic, and it was a baptism of fire for the Northern Irish starlet, yet more experience at this level will give him the confidence to improve further.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

Cantwell didn’t have the best of matches against Celtic, completing just 15 passes during his spell on the pitch before he was subbed off after 69 minutes.

The attacking midfielder has shown plenty of promise in spells this season, but he really needs to start replicating the form that saw him score six goals and grab five assists in just 20 matches towards the end of last season.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The winger looked subdued against Celtic as he couldn’t add to his tally of 14 goals scored prior to the match.

Sima has been called up to the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament which takes place in the Ivory Coast between 13 January and 11 February, and he could miss a few matches for the Gers, depending on how far Senegal progresses in the competition.

11 ST – Fabio Silva

Cyriel Dessers was poor against Celtic on Saturday, missing a big chance to score during the first half and he laboured up front on his own.

The Herald gave him a match rating of just 4/10, and it summed up his dismal display in what was arguably the most important match of the season for the club so far.

With the Gers signing Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is time he was thrust into the starting XI against Killie, and it could be an ideal opportunity for him to make an immediate impact.

He scored 16 goals during loan spells at PSV Eindhoven and Anderlecht last term, and he will be a vital asset if he can replicate this type of form in the coming months.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs Kilmarnock – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Dowell; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Sima; ST - Silva.