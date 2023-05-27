Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to end their campaign on a high note this afternoon and give Michael Beale an indication of what the future holds as the Scottish Premiership season comes to an end.

A trip to Paisley will give Beale the chance to give minutes to a variety of squad members, ranging from youth talents to fringe players, and he spoke to the media ahead of the tie, saying: "Antonio Colak will come back into the squad in place of Alfredo this weekend. Bailey Rice will also return to the squad in place of Glen Kamara as well.

"My excitement for this summer is because I see the work we are doing in the background. We will come out in a much stronger place for sure and be in a much stronger place mentally."

With Bailey Rice in the squad and hoping to come on at some stage during the game, it will be more crucial experience for the youngster. However, Beale must give a start to Alex Lowry following a season which hasn’t lived up to its promise.

Will Alex Lowry start for Rangers against St Mirren today?

The 19-year-old made his debut in January 2022 and even managed to score not long after emerging from the bench, eventually going on to make seven appearances before the end of the season.

The “gallus” talent – as dubbed by Scottish coach Andy Goldie – was expected to make more of an impression for the senior side this term, but a knee injury ruled him out for 12 matches, and he remained with the B team in order to gain match fitness.

This wasn’t a bad idea, as the Scot chipped in with ten goals and four assists across just 11 games for the reserve side, suggesting that he managed to regain form fairly quickly following his setback and deserves a chance from the first whistle today.

He has started just one match for the first team during 2022/23, a 3-0 win over Motherwell back in December. And with nothing to play for during the final match of the season, Lowry could perhaps be deployed just behind the striker in his favoured role as a No 10.

This pre-season will arguably be the most important of his Ibrox career to date, especially if Beale significantly boosts his squad ahead of next term. If the young dynamo can showcase his talent this afternoon, the manager may yet keep him in his plans.

Judging by his first-team experience already, he is more than capable of shining for the Light Blues, that’s for sure.