It's a time of change at Rangers following the dismissal of Michael Beale, and the subsequent arrival of Philippe Clement to guide the Gers back into Scottish Premiership title contention. The former AS Monaco manager has a difficult task on his hands, but will be keen to make his mark in Scotland, and achieve what Beale, ultimately, failed to at Ibrox.

The Belgian will likely have an eye on the January transfer window right away, with reinforcements necessary if he is to mould the current Rangers side into his own. Clement could yet be helped by one particular off-field addition, too, with reports suggesting that Rangers have made their first move.

What's the latest Rangers news?

On the pitch, Rangers will be hoping to get off to the perfect start under their new manager, with their first game after the international break coming against Hibernian. As things stand, the Gers are seven points adrift of table-toppers Celtic, having already suffered three defeats in the Scottish Premiership this season.

It has become apparent that the business completed in the summer hasn't worked out as well as it could have done, resulting in questions over recruitment. The latest Rangers news suggests that those at Ibrox are attempting to solve their off-pitch issues, however, with an approach made for Brighton & Hove Albion head of recruitment Sam Jewell to become their new technical director.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jewell is considering the proposal, but is not convinced about leaving Brighton at the highest point in their history. The Seagulls, of course, are flying in the Premier League, and earned a place in the Europa League for the first time in their history after an excellent campaign last time out. Welcoming Jewell would certainly help solve some of Rangers' problems, though it remains to be seen whether the Brighton man will accept the role.

Who is Sam Jewell?

Making the move to Brighton in 2018 after initially working as an opposition scout for Newport County and a chief scout for Swindon Town, Jewell's rise has been almost as impressive as the Seagulls'. He has played an important role in the work done off the pitch to make Brighton into the recruitment machine that they have become, which has seen players like Moises Caicedo thrive before leaving for large fees.

Jewell is the exact type of person that Rangers could do with when it comes to identifying players, given their relatively small budget compared to others around Europe. The Brighton man could unlock similar gems to those he has helped bring to his current club, before helping them to ensure an incredible profit.

It would represent a major coup if Rangers were to land the 34-year-old, who has helped to transform Brighton in the Premier League by identifying talent from the likes of South America. As things stand, however, with the Seagulls at their highest point in history, and Rangers contrastingly struggling, it remains to be seen whether Jewell will make the move to the Scottish Premiership. It would certainly be an impressive move from the Gers, that's for sure.