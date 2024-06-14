Rangers have reportedly told a European side that they want to sign their £5m-rated “monster” for Philippe Clement this summer.

Clement and Koppen secure three signings for Rangers

The transfer window has only just officially opened, but that hasn’t stopped Clement and director of recruitment Nils Koppen in making a head start on the club’s summer business.

Already, those at Ibrox have secured moves for Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala and don’t appear to be planning on stopping there. Alongside the trio, Rangers are also leading the race to sign 20-year-old forward Yusuf Kabadayi from Bayern Munich in a permanent transfer and out-of-contract midfielder Connor Barron from Aberdeen.

It is promising to be a busy few months for the Gers ahead of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign, where Clement will be hoping to lift as much silverware as possible in what will be his first full season in charge. To help him do that, Rangers appear to be keen on finally securing a deal for a player they were first linked with back in November.

Rangers tell club they want to sign £5m defender

According to journalist Anel Avdic, Rangers have been in contact with Hammarby IF over a deal for defender Nathaniel Adjei. The Gers are also joined by RSC Anderlecht, with Hammarby wanting €6m (£5m) to sell the player this summer.

“Glasgow Rangers and RSC Anderlecht have informed Hammarby IF that they want to buy Nathaniel Adjei. A first suggestion is to wait shortly. Bajen requires just over six million euros to sell the centre-back this summer.”

Adjei, an out-and-out centre-back, spent the second half of the recent campaign out on loan with French side FC Lorient, making 15 Ligue 1 appearances. He's also made 32 senior appearances for Hammarby.

The Ghana U23 international could now be on the move again, this time in a permanent transfer, with Rangers seemingly keen on his services. The 21-year-old’s Transfermarkt valuation currently stands at €2.5m, so Rangers will need to pay more than twice that amount to secure his services.

Should he move to Scotland, Clement could be getting an imposing 6ft 2 centre-back who Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, dubbed a “physical monster” when analysing the defender following rumours of a move to Ibrox last year.

Rangers currently have Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ben Davies, Leon King and Leon Balogun as their centre-back options, so Adjei could be viewed on an upgrade on a few of the names mentioned, making this a deal to keep an eye on once more.