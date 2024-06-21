After announcing the arrival of Connor Barron from Aberdeen, Rangers are reportedly set to instantly complete their fifth signing of the summer, with an agreement already reached.

Rangers transfer news

It's been quite the start to the summer for the Gers. First, Jefte arrived to replace Borna Barisic who was one of many to leave for free at the end of the season. Since then, the Brazilian has been followed through the door by Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala, with Philippe Clement looking to complete a squad overhaul as soon as possible, adding Barron as his fourth signing this week.

Speaking for the first time after putting pen to paper, Barron told the Rangers website: "I am absolutely delighted. As soon as I started talking to the club I knew that this was the place for me to come. Everything seemed right and I think it is the best place for me to be at this moment of my career.

“It is a club where the demand is high to win football matches and trophies and that is something that I really want to be a part of. It was a massive decision for me, but it was made easy by speaking to the staff and the manager and now I can't wait to get started.”

The Gers have wasted no time in stopping to admire their new arrival, however, instead all but securing another fresh face. According to Chris Jack, Rangers are set to sign Hamza Igamane following the forward's agreement and the Gers' agreement with FAR Rabat over a £1.5m deal. Igamane is expected to become Rangers' fifth arrival of the summer.

Reportedly set to arrive in Glasgow in the coming days, Igamane, 21 years old, certainly follows the new blueprint of adding young talent to Clement's side at Ibrox.

Igamane follows Rangers plan

Liam Kelly aside, who is reportedly set to arrive this summer, all five of Rangers' summer arrivals are under 23 years old in what represents the plan that Clement seemingly has in place. Whilst the five who have arrived may not be finished products, they are players who can develop into key assets who quickly become bargain buys. But those at Ibrox must have patience.

Dethroning Celtic in the Scottish Premiership is no easy task. The last time Rangers did it was in the 2020/21 season and they haven't done it since. Ultimately, they failed to build on that title win, but adding a youthful exuberance may well ensure that when this squad is ready, they are ready to take a more permanent hold of the crown rather than a one off.

Igamane is set to become the latest player in pursuit of that, having scored seven goals and assisted a further six for Morrocan side FAR Rabat last season. Still just 21 years old, his goalscoring potential at such an age is clear and is something Rangers will hope to see replicated in the Scottish Premiership next season.