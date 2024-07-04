In the midst of a hefty summer rebuild, Rangers could now be set to lose a first team midfielder to former chief James Bisgrove, who is reportedly eyeing a big-money move for his new club.

Rangers transfer news

To say it's been a busy summer transfer window so far at Ibrox would be quite the understatement. Rangers have already signed six fresh faces for Philippe Clement, who ruthlessly showed the door to the likes of Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe at the end of last season. The latest to arrive out of the six was recently Clinton Nsiala on a free deal following his departure from AC Milan.

The young centre-back expressed his delight over the move, telling Rangers' official website: “First of all, there’s a huge sense of pride. This club is legendary, with lots of titles and lots of prestige, including in Europe. I’m honestly very honoured to sign for this club.

“I know it’s a club that the fans are very committed to. They put so much heart in getting behind the team in every competition. I feel a big sense of responsibility, and lots of anticipation and excitement about experiencing the atmosphere too."

Related Rangers hit gold with Beale signing who's now worth more than Diomande Former Light Blues boss Michael Beale played a blinder by bringing him to the club.

As another fresh face emerges, however, Clement could be about to make some more room in his squad. According to the Scottish Sun, Saudi Arabia side Al-Qadsiah are now eyeing a move to sign Todd Cantwell in a mega money move this summer, as former Gers chief executive James Bisgrove weighs up a reunion with the 26-year-old.

Bisgrove and Al-Qadsiah have already signed Real Madrid legend Nacho Fernandez, who bowed out in Spain as a Champions League winner once again, and now want to add Cantwell to their summer business. Given the riches of Saudi Arabian clubs, affording the midfielder's reported £25,000-a-week salary would be a simple task too.

Cantwell's opportunity has passed at Rangers

Whether it's been a lack of form or ill-timed injuries, Cantwell has never really been at his best during his time in Scotland. And as Clement looks to stamp his mark on the current Rangers' side, it may be time for the former Norwich City star to move on and ponder what might have been in Glasgow, especially with a familiar face in Bisgrove after his signature this summer.

Todd Cantwell at Rangers Stats (via Transfermakrt) Appearances 64 Goals 14 Assists 12

Now 26 years old, Cantwell should be in his prime but his record whilst at Rangers suggests that he's been far from firing on all cylinders. If the Gers can cash in, as reports over Al-Qadsiah's big money move suggests they could, then they should jump at the chance in the coming months.

With Clement looking to dethrone Celtic for the first time in three seasons in the Scottish Premiership, he is acting with all the ruthlessness needed to become champions up against their dominant Old Firm rivals, which may cost Cantwell his Rangers place.