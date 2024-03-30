Glasgow Rangers returned to winning ways in the Premiership, four weeks following their previous match in the top flight.

It was a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at Ibrox at the start of March, but with Scottish Cup and Europa League fixtures to be played, it meant Celtic returned to the top of the league.

Today’s 3-1 win over Hibernian ensured the Gers would jump back to the summit, albeit temporarily, as their Old Firm rivals play tomorrow.

Goals from James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers gave the Light Blues a 2-1 lead at half-time. When Rabbi Matondo came on with just 12 minutes left, it didn’t take him long to skip past a few defenders before nestling a shot into the corner of the goal to seal all three points.

It was the reliable captain who got things going following a penalty miss as he delivered a solid display.

James Tavernier’s game against Hibs in numbers

While not at his fluent best, Tavernier still managed to make a key pass, create one big chance and deliver six crosses into the opposition penalty area, all while taking five shots during the match.

He did open the scoring, which put Rangers on their way to victory, and the right-back also contributed effectively in defence.

James Tavernier's stats vs Hibs Goals 1 Key passes 0 Big chances created 1 Accurate passes 35/43 (81%) Lost possession 17 Via Sofascore

The long-serving skipper committed just one foul, won 50% of his total duels contested and was dribbled past on just one occasion, showing his strength while not on the ball.

Following a two-week break, the game was a chance for him to blow the cobwebs off, especially with bigger challenges to come.

For all Tavernier's impact, however, it was Todd Cantwell who was arguably one of the best players on the pitch, made even more remarkable by the fact this was his first start since the middle of February.

Todd Cantwell’s statistics vs Hibs

Throughout an opening half where Rangers struggled to really get into their flow, Cantwell was the most assured person in the team.

He delivered a fine cross for Cyriel Dessers’ goal just prior to the halftime interval, while the 39-touch attacking midfielder also made two key passes, created a big chance, and took one shot during his time on the pitch.

His passing was sublime, coming off with a 93% pass success rate as the former Norwich City starlet was controlling the play and looking like Rangers' biggest threat, arguably making himself undroppable in the process in that number ten berth.

Cantwell did win only one duel, however, yet the signs were positive in his first start for a number of weeks, especially with a clash against Celtic to come next Saturday.

Philippe Clement was obviously thinking ahead when he replaced Cantwell with Tom Lawrence as the clock was approaching the 60-minute mark, and it made perfect sense.

The Belgian is finally seeing some of his key players return from injury, as Abdallah Sima made an appearance off the bench against Hibs, but he will have to manage his squad well over the next few weeks.

Securing all three points today means the pressure is piled firmly on Celtic as they face bottom of the table Livingston. They should win three points, but this season has seen plenty of surprises.