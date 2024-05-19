Rangers must look to complete the signing of an "instinctive" finisher who would be a huge upgrade on their current striker options, according to player turned pundit Michael Stewart.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement's still have a Scottish Cup final clash with Celtic to look forward to this season, as they look to add that trophy to their Scottish League Cup triumph earlier in the campaign.

Once that game is finished, attention will primarily turn to the transfer market, as Rangers look to get some important and influential business over the line this summer to close the gap on their rivals in the league.

Abdallah Sima is only on loan at Ibrox currently, doing an impressive job since arriving from Premier League side Brighton, and the Gers will surely look to bring him in on a permanent basis before the start of next season.

Fabio Silva is in a similar situation, but he hasn't enjoyed as big of an impact for the Scottish Premiership giants, and a recent update has suggested he will be recalled by Wolves and then sold on to a new club.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is also believed to be a transfer target for Rangers, as they lock horns with Celtic for his signature. At 21, the youngster is still a maturing player, but one with a high ceiling, being lauded as a "brave" footballer by Jim Goodwin.

Rangers urged to sign "instinctive" ace

Speaking on BBC Sportsround [via Ibrox News], Stewart said Rangers should sign Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland this summer, following an outstanding season: "If I was Celtic, I probably wouldn’t go for Shankland. But across the city at Rangers, it’s just a no-brainer. He would play, he’s far better than Dessers, and he would be on top fitness and sharpness."

The £3,000-a-week Shankland has been linked with a move to Rangers a number of times this season, with talk of a move happening in the January transfer window at one point, before it failed to go through.

He should be viewed as a primary target in the coming weeks and months, having topped the Scottish Premiership scoring charts this season, netting 24 goals and sitting six clear of second-placed Matt O'Riley. The fact that he supported the Gers as a boy only adds to the likelihood of him coming in, and Neil McCann's tip for the Scotland squad sums up his brilliance.

"Superlatives are becoming harder to come by when talking about Lawrence. His goal last week was his 30th for the season including his Scotland goal but it wasn't the cleanest strike, tonight was just a typically brilliant goal from Lawrence Shankland. "It shows you what type of striker he is, he's so instinctive, he scores right, left, headers, instinctive goal-scorers’ goals, brilliant goals — there's so much to speak about that is good about Lawrence Shankland."

At 28, Shankland is a great point in his career to join Rangers and score goals from the off, potentially enjoying three or four years there in his prime. As Stewart alludes to, it is a no-brainer for them to strike a deal, and the move would surely appeal to him.