An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their efforts to bolster the club's ranks during the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, the Light Blues are one of the clubs interested in signing Sunderland attacker Tom Watson to improve their academy options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Teddy Bears boss Michael Beale is eyeing up a swoop for the 17-year-old marksman alongside a number of unnamed Premier League sides, who have been alerted to the player's contract situation.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

The report claims that the talented starlet is now in the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light and talks have stalled over an extension with Tony Mowbray's side, which has opened the door for the Gers to move in.

He is yet to put pen to paper on a professional deal with the Black Cats and this means that Beale would be able to sign him for a 'minimal' fee due to it being a cross-border switch.

How many goals did Tom Watson score last season?

The exciting young forward reportedly struck 13 goals at U18 level and chipped in with two goals in seven appearances for Sunderland's U21 outfit as he made the step up towards the end of the campaign.

Watson's impressive progression at such a young age suggests that the dynamo has the potential to be Zak Lovelace 2.0 for the Light Blues.

His compatriot joined the Gers from Championship side Millwall last summer, at the age of just 16, and enjoyed a phenomenal debut campaign in Scotland.

The 17-year-old prodigy plundered 18 goals and ten assists across 36 academy appearances, which earned him a first-team debut against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in May.

Lovelace showcased his versatility across the frontline during the 2022/23 season as he played at least five matches as a right winger, left winger, and as a centre-forward. This makes his return in front of goal all the more impressive as the prolific finisher maintained consistent form despite being deployed in different areas of the pitch.

Watson, meanwhile, has played in all three of the aforementioned positions for Sunderland's academy over the years and displayed his ability to score and create goals.

The Black Cats teen scored seven goals and assisted nine in 20 league appearances at U18 and U21 level combined last term, which caught Mowbray's eye as the English manager decided to reward him with a first-team bow against Huddersfield in the Championship in April.

These statistics show that the emerging hotshot, who scored eight goals in 19 U18 league matches throughout the 2021/22 campaign, is a versatile attacker who can contribute with goals and assists on a regular basis, like Lovelace.

Watson, who was hailed as "inventive" by journalist Josh Bunting, has clearly shown enough promise to attract interest from Rangers and the Scottish giants must now push to win the race for his signature.

The England U17 international could be Lovelace 2.0 for the Light Blues if he is able to adapt to life in Scotland in the same way that the ex-Lions prodigy did last season, which could leave Beale with two terrific young prospects with the potential to break into his first-team over the years to come.