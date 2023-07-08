Glasgow Rangers endured a disappointing 2022/23 campaign as they failed to lift a single piece of silverware domestically or in European competitions.

The Light Blues finished second in the Scottish Premiership and were knocked out of every cup that they competed in, which has led to a summer refresh by using the transfer market.

Michael Beale has moved quickly to secure six new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season. Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland, and Cyriel Dessers have officially joined the club.

However, there could be further fresh faces through the door before the end of the window and one player who has been linked with the Scottish giants this summer is Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre, who joined the Catalan side for £4m amid interest from Rangers last year.

Who did Pablo Torre play for before Barcelona?

The 20-year-old playmaker came through the ranks at Racing Santander and caught the eye with his exceptional performances in the third tier of Spanish football prior to his switch to the Nou Camp.

He is an attacking midfielder with the potential to score and assist goals on a regular basis, which means that the exciting youngster, who was once dubbed a "wonderkid" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could become Beale's next version of England international Mason Mount.

The Gers head coach played a key role in the 24-year-old's development during their time together in Chelsea's academy, and, as recently as 2021, it was reported that the player regularly contacts him for advice, which highlights how much of an impact the 42-year-old tactician had on him as the English maestro clearly respects his opinion.

Mount, who recently joined Manchester United for £55m, is a midfielder who has proven himself capable of making a huge impact in the final third. During the 2021/22 campaign, the mercurial talent plundered 11 goals and ten assists in 32 Premier League matches for the Blues.

Beale could now find his next iteration of the 36-cap wizard by signing Torre and working with the 20-year-old prospect to develop his game over the years to come.

Torre enjoyed an impressive 2021/22 season with Racing, prior to his move to Barcelona, as he plundered ten goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, including ten goals alongside nine assists in 31 league outings.

The promising young talent, who the aforementioned Kulig compared to Marco Verratti and Luka Modric, showcased his ability to be a huge threat at the top end of the pitch, due to his ability to offer quality as a scorer as well as a creator of goals from an attacking midfield position.

If the Barcelona gem is capable of translating that form for Racing over to the Scottish Premiership for Rangers then he would become Beale's own Mount at Ibrox, as a midfielder who can hit double figures for goals and assists - a feat no Light Blues player managed in the league last term.

Therefore, the club should push to secure a deal to make him the seventh addition of the summer in the hope that the ex-Chelsea youth coach can unearth the technician's talent next season, although it remains to be seen how viable a move is at this moment in time.