Rangers are reportedly working hard on completing the signing of a player who "looks like Ronaldo", with the individual in question seen as an immediate starter for Philippe Clement's side by Ibrox chief.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, as they look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, and Josh Doig has emerged as a possible target. The 21-year-old is currently at Serie A side Hellas Verona, having joined them on a permanent basis from Hibernian back in 2022, but it could be that a return to the Scottish Premiership is on the cards soon.

Rangers see the young Scot as someone who could make a big difference at left-back, particularly if Ridvan Yilmaz finds a new club before the end of the month. He made a name for himself at Hibs as a teenager, and is someone who only appears to be improving.

According to a new update from Football Insider, Rangers are in active talks for a deal to bring Doig to Ibrox this month, seeing him as a player who would go straight into the starting XI.

"Rangers are working on a deal to sign Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig this month", the report claims. "It is believed that the Gers have prioritised a left-back in January and are eager to bolster this position with a signing capable of slotting straight into the starting XI.

The Gers have apparently been in "preliminary talks" already and are now confident of making some progress this week.

Doig could be such an exciting long-term signing by Rangers, proving to be a mainstay at left-back for many years to come, maturing into an even more formidable player over time. This is even someone who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo in a physical sense, by former Hibs teammate Lewis Stevenson, who said of him in the past:

"Josh has potential to go to the top level. He is 6 ft 3, fast, strong. Even just looking at him with his top off - without meaning to sound creepy - he looks like (Cristiano) Ronaldo, with that kind of physique. He just is an athlete and that is half the battle nowadays. Everyone here wishes him all the best."

Doig is a signing who could make such a difference at the midway point of the season, giving Rangers the best possible chance of overhauling Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, and it is hard to find any negatives surrounding the move.

He has experience of Scottish football in the past, is a young player who should only find new levels in the future, and he could end up being the heir to Andy Robertson at left-back for Scotland further down the line.