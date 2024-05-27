Rangers are reportedly in advanced talks to complete the signing of an attacking ace with more career goals than Abdallah Sima this summer.

Rangers eyeing transfers after poor end to season

A season that promised so much at Ibrox ended up being something of a damp squib, even though they did have a Scottish League Cup triumph to show for their efforts. In fairness, Philippe Clement has done an impressive job overall, but his side still missed out on Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup glory to Celtic, losing in the latter in the last minute on Saturday afternoon.

Rangers falling short in both competitions has highlighted the need to make new signings in the summer transfer window, in order to close the gap on their rivals. A host of players have been mentioned as potential suitors, including Sima, who has impressed on loan from Brighton this season. A permanent deal could be agreed, as could also be the case with fellow loanee Oscar Cortes.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has been one of the best players outside the two big Glasgow clubs this season, scoring 16 goals in the league, and he is believed to be a target for both the Gers and Celtic. He isn't the only exciting striker being linked, however, with boyhood Rangers supporter Lawrence Shankland a potential option to come in and boost the firepower at Clement's disposal.

There could also be players who bring an end to their time at Ibrox this summer, with John Lundstram one individual who may have played his final game for the club, ahead of exiting on a free transfer.

Rangers in advanced talks to sign £3.5m attacker

According to a fresh transfer report from Africa Foot [via Ibrox News], Rangers are in advanced talks to sign Ferencvaros attacker Adama Traore, looking to seal a £3.5m deal in the summer window.

The discussions are said to be "very advanced" and close on personal terms, with Clement keen on having more quality and depth in attacking areas next season and beyond.

Predominantly a winger, Traore may not exactly be a household name, however, the 28-year-old has 48 goal contributions (32 goals and 16 assists) in 73 appearances for Ferencvaros, while his senior club career goal tally of 61 goals is superior to Sima's total of 38.

There were times when a lack of ruthlessness proved to be costly this season, as failure to score in the weekend cup final defeat to Celtic highlights, but bringing in Traore could suddenly give Rangers an extra dimension in the final third, not least because his pace has been compared to world superstar Kylian Mbappe.

There is also the fact that the winger has proven himself over a consistent period at international level, winning 54 caps for Mali and scoring nine goals in that time, appearing three times at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.