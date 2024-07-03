With the wounds of being beaten to the Scottish Premiership title by rivals Celtic just about healed, Rangers now look to have another chance to change up their squad with a European side boasting a serious interest in an unwanted Gers attacker.

Slew of stars set to depart Ibrox this summer

Whilst Rangers will no doubt look to use the transfer window to improve Philippe Clement's side even further after their early flurry of additions, there also appears to be a number of players set to depart Ibrox this summer in something of a mini squad overhaul.

The most recent name linked with a move away from Glasgow is Connor Goldson. The 31-year-old central defender is linked with a shock move to League One outfit Birmingham City. After appearing in every game of 2021's title winning season, the defender has seemingly fallen out of favour at Ibrox.

Joining Goldson as a likely departure this summer is James Tavernier who has reportedly agreed to leave Rangers and join former boss Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. The Rangers captain has been one of the club's standout players in recent years and will certainly be missed by the Gers faithful.

With further outgoings expected this summer, it appears that a club has ramped up their interest in a Rangers player after moving on one of their own.

European club have serious interest in Rangers striker

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Dutch press are claiming that AZ Alkmaar have serious interested in a move for Rangers striker Sam Lammers. The 27-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at fellow Dutch club FC Utrecht after struggling for form during his time at Ibrox.

Lammers first came to Glasgow in a move from Serie A side Atalanta back in the summer of 2023. Since arriving at Rangers, the striker has struggled, scoring just twice in 31 appearances for the Ibrox outfit.

Since moving back to his homeland, Lammers has managed to turn his career around. The striker contributed 10 goals and 3 assists across the 18 Eredivise games he played while out on loan last season.

The report by Sport Witness states that Utrecht made contact about a deal for Lammers as early as last month, but the Dutch outfit struggled to agree a price with Rangers, who are demanding a hefty fee. Whilst it is reported that Rangers are demanding a big fee, Alkmaar could now swoop in and match Rangers' fee after selling a striker of their own.

Early last month saw AZ Alkmaar say goodbye to Vangelis Pavlidis, who departed the Netherlands in a £15million move to Portuguese giants Benfica. Pavlidis finished as the Eredivise's joint top scorer last season with both himself and PSV's Luuk de Jong finding the back of the net on 29 occasions.

Despite Utrecht boss Ron Jans stating that they will "do everything we can" to bring Lammers back to the club, it now appears that Alkmaar's newfound financial muscle will put them in pole position to sign the Rangers man this summer.