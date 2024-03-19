A "highly-effective" Rangers youngster is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Rangers incomings & outgoings

The Gers have been linked with new signings of late, although the primary areas of focus appear to be on two loanees becoming permanent additions. The players in question are Abdallah Sima and Fabio Silva, both of whom could leave Brighton and Wolves this summer respectively, should clubs meet their asking price.

Away from Sima and Silva, another striker could still be targeted by Rangers, regardless of what happens with them, with Philippe Clement seemingly eyeing up a lot more firepower in the final third moving forward.

On the flip side, there is the threat of certain players moving on, with left-back Borna Barisic potentially enjoying a fresh challenge when his current deal expires at the end of the campaign. Another player has now been linked with a move away from Ibrox, however, in what represents a worrying update.

Rangers could lose "highly-effective" teenager

According to a new claim from Football Transfers, numerous Premier League clubs want to sign Rangers starlet Archie Stevens this summer.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Brentford and Brighton are all believed to be "keen" on snapping up the 18-year-old, whose performances for England at the recent Under-17s World Cup "have sparked the interest of clubs in England’s elite division".

Stevens may not be an established player at Rangers yet, meaning they wouldn't be losing a key starter in the summer window, but such is his long-term potential as a footballer, losing him now would be such a big setback.

The teenage winger made his Rangers debut at the age of just 16, highlighting the ability he had so young, and only six players in the history of the club have appeared at a younger age than him. His former academy manager, Michael Hamilton, has also waxed lyrical about him in the recent past.

"He’s a very attack-minded player, his stronger position is on the right, he scores goals, he creates some things out of nothing, he’s got the ability to beat two, three players at a time and creating so he’s a highly-effective player."

Rangers' 10 youngest players in history Age Derek Ferguson 16 years, 1 month and 14 days Bailey Rice 16 years, 4 months and 14 days Tom Walsh 16 years, 4 months and 27 days Paul Nsio 16 years, 5 months and 15 days Zak Lovelace 16 years, 7 months and 7 days Alfie Conn 16 years, 7 months and 8 days Archie Stevens 16 years, 7 months and 19 days John Fleck 16 years, 8 months and 28 days Leon King 16 years, 10 months and 15 days Derek Johnstone 16 years, 10 months and 26 days

Hopefully, Stevens realises that staying at Rangers for the time being would be best for his development, in terms of getting more minutes under his belt in the coming years, but the lure of the Premier League can be great for any player, especially a young English talent.