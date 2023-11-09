Enjoying an unbeaten start to life at Rangers, Philippe Clement will already have an eye on the January transfer window, when he will look to add vital reinforcements to his squad at Ibrox. As things stand, with a game in hand, the Gers sit as many as eight points behind Scottish Premiership leaders and Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The winter transfer window will certainly help the former AS Monaco manager make his mark at Ibrox too, which could include the arrival of one particular Premier League defender in what would be a major transfer for the Gers.

Rangers transfer news

Truth be told, it was the summer transfer window that quickly became the beginning of Michael Beale's downfall at Rangers. The former Queens Park Rangers boss watched on as the Scottish giants failed to replace the likes of Ryan Kent, welcoming players who have since struggled such as Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers. They were mistakes that eventually played a part in costing Beale his job after a disappointing start to the campaign, and they are errors that Clement must not repeat.

With that said, we are already getting an idea as to who the new boss may target. According to 90min, Rangers are interested in Ben Godfrey, who Everton are open to selling in the January transfer window. The central defender has featured in just one Premier League game this season and could do with a fresh start amid reported interest from the Scottish side, as well as Newcastle United, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen whether it will be Rangers who push ahead with a deal in January, with Everton's price-tag potentially making all the difference. The Toffees signed Godfrey for £20m back in 2020 and they will want to recoup a decent chunk of that fee in any future sale, perhaps leaving the Gers priced out of a winter move.

"Great" Godfrey can revive career at Rangers

At 25-years-old, Godfrey still has plenty to offer and would benefit from a move away to the Premier League and to Scottish giants Rangers. We've seen the likes of Jack Butland make similar moves, before enjoying great success at Ibrox. Now the Everton man could have the chance to follow in the goalkeeper's footsteps. The fact that Dujon Sterling's agent is the same as Godfrey's could certainly help too, in terms of the club having recent dealings with his representatives.

The England international has received plenty of praise when at his best for Everton, including from Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who told his Five Podcast: "Ben Godfrey, as good a defender as he is, going forward isn’t his best attribute and really he’s not going to be overlapping all game. He is not like Danny Alves, he’s not like Kyle Walker or Trent Alexander-Arnold. His main attribute is to get you one v one and defend against you. He’s great at that.”