An "incredibly talented" Rangers player is now on the verge of leaving the club in the January transfer window, with the Scottish giants accepting an offer in recent days.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with so many players in recent weeks, as clubs all over the country look to potentially complete some late business, in what is their last chance to do so this season, as well as Philippe Clement's first opportunity to do so as Ibrox boss.

It looks as though a deal is in place to sign Fluminense left-back Jefte, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, with that position seemingly the main area that is being targeted. An agreement has reportedly been reached, so it looks as though the signing is all but done, as the club prepare for the possible departure of Ridvan Yilmaz.

Elsewhere, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been seen as a transfer target for Rangers for an extended period, as he continues to enjoy an impressive season for his current club. The 28-year-old has scored four more goals than anyone in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24 to date, finding the back of the net 14 times. Vitesse star Million Manhoef is also an exciting option who has been backed to seal a move to Ibrox, even being described as someone who could be Clement's version of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Yilmaz isn't the only one who could leave Rangers this month, however, and a big exit update has emerged regarding Jose Cifuentes.

Rangers accept bid for Jose Cifuentes

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph on X, Rangers have accepted a bid for midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Rizespor, as his time at the club nears its conclusion.

"Rangers have accepted an offer from Rizespor for midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The Turkish side made a loan bid, with an option to buy for around £2m."

Losing depth midway through the season is not ideal for Rangers, but equally, it does make sense for everyone concerned, given his squad status at Ibrox currently. The 24-year-old has been limited to only six starts in the Scottish Premiership this season, with a further three appearances coming from the substitutes' bench, so a loan move with an option to buy could be shrewd business for all parties.

Cifuentes is an undoubtedly gifted footballer, however, so Rangers losing him while he is still young isn't exactly great news, with his former Los Angeles coach Steve Cherundolo saying of him: "Cifu is an incredibly talented player. The sky is the limit for him. He is a complete player."

Assuming he does move on, the Ecuadorian will be remembered as a solid performer for the Gers, but one whose time at Ibrox was ultimately fleeting, with only 20 appearances made in total.

It would have been nice to see him stay for longer and fulfil his potential, but assuming he doesn't return in the summer and instead seals a permanent exit away from Ibrox, it will always be seen as a transfer that didn't completely work out.