A hugely established Rangers player has now reportedly agreed terms to leave Ibrox at the end of the season, following a "big-money offer" from another club.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers continue to be linked with both incomings and outgoings ahead of the summer transfer window, with plenty of changes to Philippe Clement's squad likely at that point, given it will be the boss' first real chance to make wholesale changes to mould the squad in his image.

In terms of new additions, one report has claimed that the Scottish Premiership leaders will target a new striker even if Fabio Silva makes his loan move from Wolves a permanent one during the summer. There is also the future of Abdallah Sima to decide, with the attacker potentially joining permanently, too, assuming Clement's side get Champions League football next season.

Rumours linking Rangers with a move for Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland are still refusing to go away this year, with the 28-year-old a boyhood Gers supporter, potentially jumping at the chance to move there and play in a better team.

Borna Barisic is one player who has been tipped to seal a move away from Rangers at the end of the campaign, as the left-back eyes a new challenge relatively late in his career. He is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor, being seen as a priority target by them, and at this point, it would be a surprise if he signed an extension at Ibrox.

Big Rangers player set to leave

According to a new development from Football Insider, Barisic has already agreed terms with Trabzonspor over a summer switch, with a "big-money offer" coming his way. He will complete the move to Turkey "as soon as the season ends".

The report also claims that the Gers "have had no plans to offer him an extension", so a move away has ultimately been inevitable for some time now.

Allowing Barisic to leave Ibrox this summer has felt like the right decision for a while, with the left-back seemingly eyeing a move elsewhere and Rangers also not seeing a long-term future for him, considering he is now 31 years of age and possibly past his best.

He has been an excellent servant for the Scottish giants, however, making a total of 230 appearances to date, and winning one league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup apiece. He has backed up the huge praise that came his way when he joined the Gers in 2018, from Ojisek sporting director Alen Petrovic.

"Borno isn’t just the best left-back in Croatia but the whole region. I’ve watched him all my life and he is the best crosser of the ball in the country. He enjoys the offensive and defensive sides of the game and part of the attraction of Rangers is a team that will dominate possession in most matches."

The key now is for Rangers to target a new left-back, in order to fill the void left by Barisic, with Leicester City's Luke Thomas one of many who was seen as a target in that position during the January transfer window, as well as Jefte, who is expected to be a top target again come the summer.