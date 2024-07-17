After losing out on the Scottish Premiership title last season, Rangers and Philippe Clement are set to use the transfer market to aid their return to the summit of Scottish football.

Rangers waste no time in the transfer market

Whilst the summer transfer window is still in its early stages, Rangers are one club that have acted quickly and already agreed deals to bring a number of new players to Ibrox.

One of the most recent signings for the Glasgow outfit has been Connor Barron who arrived at Ibrox upon the expiration of his contract with Aberdeen and joins a growing list of fresh faces at Rangers.

Rangers signings summer 2024 Fee paid (Transfermarkt) Mohamed Diomande €5m (£4.2) Hamza Igamane €2.36m (£2m) Jefte €800,000 (£672,000) Connor Barron Free transfer Liam Kelly Free transfer Clinton Nsiala Free transfer

Despite already bringing a number of players through the door, Rangers are showing no signs of slowing down with the club linked with moves for further players. A recent report in the Italian press stated that Rangers have made an approach over signing Young Boys midfielder Cheikh Niasse.

The 24-year-old is likely a back-up for Kenny McLean whose move to Ibrox fell through at the last minute due to a failure to agree on personal terms. The Norwich and Scotland star had previously expressed a desire to play for Rangers, making the breakdown of the deal all the more frustrating for the Ibrox faithful.

With the Gers clearly far from done with their business this summer, Rangers boss Clement has now taken it upon himself to approach a player he is eager to sign.

Clement speaks to Sima over Rangers return

Relayed by Ibrox News, Clement has revealed that he has personally spoken to former Rangers loanee Abdallah Sima over a return to Ibrox this summer. Speaking to Rangers Review, the 50-year-old said he would love to bring the player back to Glasgow.

“I’ve been in touch with him, of course. But at the end of the day, Brighton is the owner so it’s all about the money then. At the moment it’s not possible. But we will see along the way if there comes a possibility because we would love to get him back. We will see if it is possible.”

Whilst this update may prove disappointing for many Rangers fans, Clement's comments do give hope that a deal could be agreed at some point down the line. During his loan spell at Ibrox, Sima, currently valued at £7m, was able to quickly establish himself as a favourite at the club, finding the back of the net on 15 occasions last season.

Speaking on Sima's performances back in September 2023, former Rangers boss Michael Beale spoke highly of the player telling the press:

“I thought Abdallah was eye-catching. He has just turned 22 and there’s a player in there. He got bought for a lot of money [by Brighton] after his Europa League run a few years ago [for Slavia Prague] but he’s a young boy and has taken time to settle. You can see his attributes."

With Clement not hiding his desire to see Sima play in a Rangers shirt again next season, this deal could be one to watch as the summer drags on, even if it looks unlikely to happen for the time being.