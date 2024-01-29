Rangers are on the verge of competing a new signing before the end of the January transfer window, with a deal in place to snap up a "very promising" forward player.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have already completed some important January business, with the move to capture Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves the highlight, but many will be hoping for further reinforcements to arrive this week. Left-back continues to be a position that dominates the headlines at Ibrox, amid doubts over the future of current pair Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic, and a deal is reportedly in place to sign Fluminense defender Jefte before the month is up.

FC Twente left-back Gijs Smal is another player who has emerged as an option down the left flank, while Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey has been backed to join Rangers but is also drawing interest from Leeds United and teams in Italy, as he struggles for playing time at Goodison Park.

Now, it looks as though Gers fans could be about to get their wish when it comes to new signings, with a move seemingly on the cusp of being completed.

Rangers set to sign Oscar Cortes

According to The Daily Record, Rangers are closing in on the signing of Lens attacker Oscar Cortes, snapping him up on a loan deal before deadline day's conclusion.

"Lens winger Oscar Cortes is on his way to Rangers as Philippe Clement is on the brink of landing his third January signing... reports in South America claim an agreement has been reached to sign Cortes from French Ligue 1 outfit Lens - a 20-year-old right winger.

"There will be an option to buy according to the claims and Cortes is already said to be en route to Glasgow so he can "formalise the relationship."

This is exciting news for Rangers supporters, considering Cortes is a young player with so much potential, not turning 21 until December this year. The Rangers Journal have hailed him on X, saying he is a "very promising young winger".

The young Colombian has already shown that he can make his mark in his short time in European football, scoring and assisting once apiece in four appearances for Lens, and he scored 11 goals in 25 caps for Colombia's Under-20s, prior to making one appearance for his country's senior side to date.

The fact that there is reportedly an option to buy clause in Cortes' contract is an added bonus for Rangers, meaning they could look to trigger it if he comes in and hits the ground running.

Granted, he is young and fairly inexperienced, so expecting too much could be unfair, but his quality and threat in the final third can give Philippe Clement a brilliant extra option in the Scottish Premiership title race.