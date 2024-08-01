With less than a week to go until the curtain is raised on the Scottish Premiership season, Rangers are working hard to get deals over the line to help bolster Philippe Clement's squad.

Rangers braced for busy end to the summer

Despite a clear need to improve their squad this summer, much of Rangers' business during the transfer window has been hamstrung by financial limitations. The start of this month saw Clement confess that the Ibrox outfit need to sell players before they can get fresh faces through the door.

Whilst Connor Goldson's move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol for an undisclosed fee will go someway towards funding new signings, there is still a pressing need to make more sales in the coming weeks. One name that is likely to be joining Goldson on the Gers' departure list is that of club captain James Tavernier.

A report by Fabrizio Romano last week suggested that Turkish outfit Trabzonspor had made a formal proposal for the defender and although this initial offer was rejected by Rangers, there is every chance that the Superlig side will return with an improved sum before the transfer window slams shut on August 30th.

With funds at something of a premium at Rangers, it now appears that the club are working on a deal to bring an experienced free agent to Ibrox this summer.

Clement working to sign former Chelsea ace

As first reported by the Scottish Sun, Rangers are interested in bringing Marco van Ginkel to Ibrox this summer. The outlet claims that both Clement and his director of recruitment Nils Koppen are working flat out to get a deal done before the deadline to submit squads for the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

The 31-year-old last plied his trade in his native Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances in the Eredivise last term. Captaining his side for much of the campaign, van Ginkel showed his versatility as he played numerous positions throughout the spine of Vitesse's team.

Van Ginkel's name may be a familiar one to some of the Ibrox faithful thanks to his time with Chelsea. The Dutchman spent eight years at Stamford Bridge but only managed to line up for the Blues on four occasions. Instead, the midfielder was shipped out on a variety of loan moves to the likes of PSV and AC Milan.

Despite his struggles to break into the first team in West London, van Ginkel has stood out as a quality player who can still bring a lot to a side. With the midfielder boasting experience playing in the Champions League thanks to his time at PSV, the 31-year-old could be an important asset as Rangers look to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

With Rangers still needing to offload existing talents before they can open their chequebook this summer, bringing in an experienced free agent like van Ginkel could be a smart piece of business this summer.