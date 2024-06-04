With numerous fresh faces expected to arrive at Ibrox this summer, recent developments suggest that the transfer window could see some big names leave Rangers.

Latest Rangers transfer news

After losing out in both the Scottish Premiership and cup to Celtic, it is clear that Rangers will have to make some big moves in the transfer market if they are to get the better of their rivals next season.

One name touted for a move to Ibrox is Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder is free to leave Man City on loan this summer with Rangers reportedly among the parties interested in agreeing a deal for the former England international. Another top six want-away Rangers have their eye on is Arsenal's Reuell Walters. At 19 years of age, the versatile defender would be a strong depth option for Phillippe Clement next season.

The Gers are also interested in keeping hold of existing talents with defensive veteran Leon Balogun reportedly in talks over a new deal at Ibrox. Despite being certainly past his prime aged 35, Balogun is an important part of the club and still has a lot to offer Rangers at the back.

Whilst much of the attention at Ibrox is on incomings, a new development has seen Rangers' two highest earners linked with moves away from the club this summer.

Steven Gerrard plots Rangers raid this summer

Reports out of Saudi Arabia via The Daily Record are suggesting that current Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has prepared a bid to sign Rangers stars Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

The ex-Rangers boss is eager to take from his former club to bolster his new side's backline. Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq only managed to finish sixth in the Saudi Pro League last season despite bringing in high-profile overseas talents such as Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum.

Losing the duo would be a major blow to the Glasgow outfit with the pair playing vital roles in Rangers' recent success. Tavernier played every game throughout the league campaign, whilst Goldson made 30 appearances as the Ibrox side lost out on the title to their city rivals Celtic.

The departure of Tavernier would likely hit hardest with the full back a vital part of Clement's side on the attacking front despite being a defender by trade.

James Tavernier Scottish Premiership Stats 2023/24 Total Rangers Rank Goals 17 1st Assists 10 1st Matches Started 38 1st= Shots 79 2nd Minutes Played 3409 2nd

As per a report by The Scotsman, Tavernier and Goldson currently stand as Rangers' two highest earners. Commanding wages of £30,000 per week and £37,000 per week respectively, getting these figures off the books would likely not be worth the loss of two quality players.

With the eye-watering figures often paid by Saudi sides well known, the offer that arrives for the duo may be too good for Rangers to turn down. Gerrard is reportedly eager to get the deal done before his side's pre-season starts in mid-July, meaning that the transfer will have to be struck well before the window closes.