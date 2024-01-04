After enjoying an unbeaten run to start Philippe Clement's tenure in fine fashion, Rangers saw all of their progress come to a crashing halt in the Old Firm derby, as Celtic secured all three points to regain the advantage in the Scottish Premiership title race. The Gers must now use the January transfer window to close the gap on their rivals, given that they sit eight points behind with two games in hand.

With that said, reports suggest that Rangers have returned to the Premier League in an attempt to land another addition for Clement. This would follow the arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva at the start of the month.

Rangers transfer news

It remains to be seen whether Silva will discover his goalscoring touch at Ibrox, but if he does then Rangers will have themselves one of the smartest deals of the January window. The forward may not be their only reinforcement arriving from England's top flight, either, with the Scottish giants reportedly dipping back into the Premier League to potentially sign Liverpool's Owen Beck.

According to Simon Jones of The Daily Mail, via Ibrox News, Rangers have made an approach to sign Liverpool youngster Beck this month. Liverpool have reportedly already turned down any attempt to land the left-back from Ibrox chiefs, however, as they aim to use Beck as cover for the injured Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

The full-back has just been recalled from Scottish Premiership side Dundee but looks unlikely to make a return to the league through a move to Ibrox this month. With Borna Barisic out of contract in the summer and Ridvan Yilmaz struggling to make the left-back spot his own, Rangers must now seek a reinforcement from elsewhere, having reportedly been turned down by Liverpool.

"Popular" Beck would be perfect for Clement

After making 17 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee this season, Beck would have had no trouble slotting straight into the current Rangers side, making Liverpool's reported rejection all the more frustrating. At 21-years-old, the full-back is only likely to improve too, which would have given Clement a permanent solution to his left-back woes. Now, however, the former AS Monaco boss must continue his search before the end of the transfer window.

It's no real surprise that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have decided to keep hold of Beck, given the praise he earned whilst out on loan at Dundee. Among those with plenty of positives to say has been Tony Docherty, who said back in October via The Courier: “Owen is doing exceptionally well and with international recognition as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise if people are talking about him. But he’s such a grounded boy and is very popular here.

"I think he enjoys playing here – the football side of it and the camaraderie in the dressing-room as well. We’ll just keep his feet on the ground and he’ll, hopefully, keep performing the way he’s performing. That level of consistency will attract attention.”