After Philippe Clement declared that Rangers will have to sell before they can buy this summer, a European side look eager to take advantage of this financial uncertainty and sign one of the Gers' top players.

Rangers ready for numerous exits this summer

The early passages of the summer have seen multiple players call time on their Rangers careers and depart Ibrox. These recent exits follow the likes of Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe who all left the club as free agents upon the expiration of their contracts with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

Rangers departures summer 2024 Club joined Fee paid Sam Lammers Twente FC €2.0million (£1.7million) Connor Goldson Aris Limassol €1.78million (£1.5million) John Lundstram Trabzonspor Free transfer Borna Barisic Trabzonspor Free transfer Robby McCrorie Kilmarnock Undisclosed Kieran Wright Airdrieonians Loan transfer

Despite the numerous departures that have already taken place, Clement could lose even more big names before the season starts. One man whose future still hangs in the balance is club captain James Tavernier, who has been linked with moves away from Ibrox for most of the summer.

Whilst a report last week suggested that the defender could be about to follow his former teammates to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, there have also been rumours that the 32-year-old could be plying his trade in Saudi Arabia next term.

With former Gers manager Steven Gerrard now in the dugout at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, there is some talk that Tavernier could be tempted to reunite with his old boss and pick up a hefty pay increase in the process.

As no Rangers players appear off limits this summer, it appears that one of the Gers' top scorers last season has caught the eye of a European club with the player eager to leave.

Greek outfit want a deal for Dessers

As first reported in the African media and relayed by Give Me Sport, Cyriel Dessers has emerged as a target for PAOK. The outlet claims that the Greek side are eager to take advantage of Rangers' current financial worries and could submit a bid for the player in the coming days.

PAOK are interested in agreeing a loan-to-buy deal for Dessers that would see an initial loan deal with an option to buy worth £3 million. With the Nigerian striker arriving at Ibrox in a £4 million move from Cremonese last summer, the Gers' head of recruitment Nils Koppen will likely want to negotiate a higher fee for the player.

The report by Give Me Sport claims that PAOK had "fallen under the spell" of Dessers and are impressed by his "exceptional" finishing ability in front of goal.

There is no doubt that Rangers will be looking for a return on their initial investment after the 29-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions last season, so while Dessers is said to be open to leaving Rangers this summer if an offer for him is accepted, the onus will still be on Koppen to secure a good deal for the player.