Glasgow Rangers have already made seven signings during a summer of upheaval and now Michael Beale could be close to adding an eighth player to his revamped squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign…

Will Rangers make another bid for Danilo?

Last month, the Gers had a £3.5m bid for Danilo rejected by Dutch side Feyenoord, as Beale looked to continue his impressive recruitment by securing the 24-year-old for a knockdown price.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Eredivisie champions value the striker at closer to the £7m mark and this appeared to make things much more difficult for the Ibrox side to get a deal over the line.

A new update however from Dutch outlet 1908 has claimed that the Light Blues have already launched a new bid for the player as they hope to sign him before the Premiership campaign kicks off in a few weeks.

As per the report, this new bid is ‘closer to the market-based price’ that Feyenoord are looking for and a deal could be imminent.

Could Danilo improve Rangers?

With Beale signing forwards Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers, and Sam Lammers this summer, a fourth addition would totally rejuvenate an area which needed vastly improved following the departures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos at the end of last season.

Recent news could also see Antonio Colak and Fashion Sakala depart Ibrox and when the Gers take on Kilmarnock at the start of August, Beale will have a brand new frontline ready to kickstart their quest for glory.

Will the signing of Danilo have a negative impact on Lammers however? Especially with the former having a much greater scoring record than the Dutchman.

The 26-year-old hasn’t scored more than two league goals in a single season since netting 16 for SC Heerenveen back in 2018/19, and he only scored twice in Serie A last term, a record which doesn’t exactly suggest that he is ready to score plenty for the club.

Obviously Beale sees something different in the former PSV Eindhoven starlet, yet Danilo, on the surface anyway, appears to be the much greater attacking threat.

The Brazilian netted 14 times for Feyenoord across all competitions as they won their first league title since 2017, and it’s clear that he could be the ideal striker for Beale to lead the Rangers attack next season.

He began his career at Ajax, netting nine goals in just 20 first-team appearances, which is a more than respectable record considering his lack of game time and former manager Erik ten Hag even lavished praise on him, saying: “Danilo is the best finisher we have in the squad.”

High praise indeed from the current Manchester United boss and although both Lammers and Danilo clearly offer different strengths, the former Atalanta forward must already be worried about the arrival of the Brazilian this summer as it may impact how many minutes he gets.

With games coming thick and fast both domestically and in Europe, the duo will have plenty of chances to showcase their abilities to the Ibrox faithful, yet Lammers will need to vastly improve his recent goal-scoring record to win over the Ibrox crowd.