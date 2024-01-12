In what could be a busy month in the transfer window, Rangers are looking to take full advantage of Philippe Clement's first chance to add reinforcements. The Gers trail behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, but reports suggest that they're looking to improve across the board, having already strengthened in attack with the arrival of Fabio Silva.

Rangers transfer news

After allowing Sam Lammers to leave on loan, it's no surprise that Michy Batshuayi's Rangers rumours have come to the forefront of the headlines, with those at Ibrox reportedly interested in the former Chelsea man. Meanwhile, the latest Million Manhoef news suggests that the Scottish giants could get a cut-price deal for the young winger amid Vitesse's financial difficulties.

By the end of the month, Clement may well find himself with a variety of fresh attacking options who could make all the difference in the title race. Currently eight points behind Old Firm rivals Celtic with two games in hand, it's clear that Rangers could do with all the help they can get.

That said, whilst their focus has seemingly been on offensive options, reports now suggest they could add someone to keep all of that together at the base of their midfield. According to Graeme Bailey, Rangers have been watching Oscar Zambrano alongside Celtic and Bournemouth, with the latter reportedly leading the race to sign the £5.5m LDU Quito defensive midfielder.

Left impressed by the news, Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “This would be a sensational transfer if you could persuade someone like this to pick Rangers over some of the clubs that have been linked with him across recent months.

“The signs have been that he would end up in the Premier League. As I understand it, Bournemouth continue to be interested in the player and would be the team probably leading the race to sign him. But that doesn't mean they win the race. There have to be other considerations as to what will suit him. But if Rangers could somehow get involved with that and win the battle by signing him, they would be acquiring an unbelievable player that completely changes the landscape for how they could look to build that team.”

"Sensational transfer" for Zambrano could tip title race

Zambrano, still only 19-years-old, is a player who should only get better over time. Zambrano's stats show how he's already playing his part for Quito too, making 31 appearances in all competitions last season, so it's no shock that his current club have reportedly placed a £5.5m on their defensive midfielder. As Rangers look to gain an edge over Celtic in the title race, however, it could be a price worth paying this month or when the summer transfer window arrives.

The Gers have already proved their power to attract players under Clement, with Silva choosing a move to Ibrox over elsewhere. Now, with both Celtic and Bournemouth reportedly interested in Zambrano, Rangers will have to flex their muscles once more if they are to convince the young midfielder over a potential move.