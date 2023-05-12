Michael Beale could be getting close to signing defender Dujon Sterling for Glasgow Rangers ahead of the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Dujon Sterling to Glasgow Rangers?

According to the Evening Standard (via the Daily Record), Sterling is close to a move to the Ibrox side as Chelsea have given him the green light for the deal.

His current Chelsea deal expires at the end of the season and the Gers could be set to secure the player on a free transfer, and it appears that the potential of Champions League football and the chance to win silverware has sealed the deal, with a few other clubs interested.

Could Dujon Sterling replace James Tavernier at Rangers?

In the short term, the answer is probably no. However, there could be potential over the coming seasons for the Englishman to replace the captain at right-back.

Tavernier has been an excellent club stalwart, recently earning his place in the Hall of Fame following a Rangers career which has seen the defender make 398 appearances and score a staggering 100 goals - an outstanding tally for a full-back.

He will turn 32 in the first few months of 2023/24 and the supporters may not have long left to appreciate his talents, while Sterling could certainly be a solid alternative.

The 23-year-old has spent this season on loan at Stoke City and demonstrated his talents during a solid campaign. Sterling has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, and although he doesn’t quite have the same attacking qualities as Tavernier, registering zero goals or assists, there surely has to be an acceptance that the current Gers defender is one of a kind.

Sterling, meanwhile, is at the opposite end of his career, and Rangers have unearthed defensive gems from south of the border in recent years, with the likes of Calvin Bassey and Connor Goldson just a couple of their recent successes in this regard.

Another reason why Sterling could be keen on a move to Rangers is due to the fact he has already worked with Beale before, when the current Rangers' manager was a youth coach at Chelsea, and he will be well aware of his potential.

Indeed, he was dubbed a “fantastic talent” by his U23 Adi Viveash coach previously and if he can find his feet at the Ibrox side, Beale could seal a bargain deal for one of his former proteges.