Glasgow Rangers are set to announce Dujon Sterling as the club's next Ibrox summer signing for manager Michael Beale, according to a fresh transfer report.

Is Sterling joining Rangers this summer?

The 23-year-old has hoped to make the grade in London with Chelsea, having joined the club back in 2017, but he has been loaned out numerous times, and it has become clear that he has no future there moving forward, despite picking up a FA Cup winners medal back in 2018.

With Sterling's current Chelsea deal expiring this summer, he will leave on a free transfer and will be heading to Rangers, with reports previously stating that a pre-contract agreement was already sorted. It means he is on course to become the club's second signing of the summer transfer window, with Kieran Dowell already completing a move from Norwich City.

The saga has gone a little quiet since the speculation over the agreement, however, but now a new update has emerged that sheds new light on it.

When will Sterling be unveiled at Ibrox?

According to Football Insider, Rangers will "announce Sterling as their next summer signing once Chelsea’s season has drawn to a close", allowing both clubs to focus on the rest of their campaign.

The report also excitingly states that "Beale is working hard on multiple deals and Rangers could see up to 10 new faces join the club in a huge summer revamp of the squad", with a major overhaul in the offing.

While the Sterling deal has always felt done, it is nice to get clarification over the move, making it more final and allowing supporters the knowledge that another player is coming in, along with Dowell. There is no shame in things not working out for him at Chelsea, as is the case with so many young players, but he can still forge an impressive career in his own right.

The Englishman has racked up 58 appearances in the Championship, enjoying loan spells at the likes of Coventry City, Stoke City and Blackpool, and Alex Neil once described him as both "one of the best one-on-one defenders I’ve seen", and a "strong, powerful and determined" player.

That highlights the type of footballer that Rangers are getting, with Sterling having the potential to strengthen their right-back options greatly, enjoying regular football and settling at a permanent club for the first time in a while. It could be a match made in heaven, with Beale no doubt hopeful that he can the very best out of the Blues youngster.