Highlights

Rangers winger Fashion Sakala has his future hanging in the balance with rumours linking him with a move away from the Scottish giants. Transfer insider Dean Jones has labelled the situation as “precarious” when speaking with GIVEMESPORT, also going on to say that he believes that “there could still have been a role for him” with Rangers.

What Does the Future Hold for Fashion Sakala?

Numerous players across Europe are being snapped up by clubs in Saudi Arabia and Sakala could be one of the next to make that jump. This aligns with reports from the Daily Mail (via The Scottish Sun), which indicate that the club are willing to cut ties with the 26-year-old.

In this modern age of football, social media is a major catalyst for everything and the Rangers winger, who earns £8.4k per week, is seemingly hinting at his imminent departure from the SPFL. A photo of him waving speaks a thousand words with fans quick to decode exactly what it means.

The aforementioned Mail had previously reported that Sakala had rejected the opportunity to join Al-Fayha, only for this to have turned on its head. They are going in for him again and after the Zambian was absent from a recent open training session, success may well be on the cards this time around.

What has Dean Jones said about the Rangers winger?

“It is looking a bit precarious for Sakala at the moment, and I think it’s a bit of a shame because I feel there could still have been a role for him in the squad.

“We will have to see how this plays out in real life as a lot of the fuel to this rumour has been provided through social media, and that is not always a great place to get a true reading on a situation.

“But if [Michael] Beale has decided this is the end of the road for him, which sounds the case, then I think it will be best they help him find a new club quickly and that everyone can move on from that stance.”

All about Sakala’s time in Scotland

Fashion Sakala first arrived in Glasgow in 2021 from Belgian top division side KV Oostende. He hit the ground running and proved to be a useful attacking option, helping Rangers to the Scottish Cup and a Europa League final in his first year.

The Rangers winger made 26 league appearances in that 2021/22 season, amassing a total of 1,166 minutes as they finished runners-up to their Glaswegian rivals. His return of 15 goal contributions was very respectable and it only got better the following year as he chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists.

At Ibrox, the attacking third has been heavily diluted in recent years with Sakala having to compete with names such as Ryan Kent, Ianis Hagi, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo.

Talking of Kent and he has already managed a high-profile move away from Scotland, joining 19-time Turkish Super League winners Fenerbahce. If current Rangers winger Sakala gets his wish then he will be able to enjoy a similar fate.