Rangers lost out on both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup to their closest rivals, so this summer could prove vital in their quest to return to the summit of Scottish football.

Rangers look to close the gap with rivals this summer

The latest rumours out of Ibrox point towards Rangers being in the market for attacking reinforcements. Theo Bair is a name that has been linked with Rangers as of recent, however, they will have to battle it out with rivals Celtic for the signature of Motherwell's top scorer.

Other recent reports suggest that Rangers are among a host of clubs who want to sign Middlesbrough striker Ajay Matthews. At just 18, the youngster scored 16 goals in 17 starts for Boro's youth side last season. Joining Matthews on Philipe Clement's wishlist is Coventry star Callum O'Hare who is available on a free this summer.

With Rangers looking towards the English Championship for their transfer inspiration this summer, it now appears that another of the league's stars is being targeted by the Glasgow outfit.

Rangers target move for McLean

As first reported by The Daily Record, Rangers want to make a summer move for Scotland and Norwich City star Kenny McLean. The outlet states that the higher-ups at Ibrox have been watching McLean for some time and Clement and his recruitment team have placed McLean on their list of summer targets.

The 32-year-old has just returned home from a Euro 2024 campaign which saw Scotland exit the competition at the group stage. McLean featured in all three of his nation's games at the tournament, but all of those appearances were from off the bench.

Despite struggling for game time on the international stage, McLean shone at club level last season, featuring in all 46 of Norwich's league games as they lost to Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final. It was his exploits for the Canaries that earned McLean the accolade of Norwich's player of the season.

The midfielder also earned the praise of his former boss David Wagner over the course of the last campaign. Speaking to the local media the German sang McLean's praises telling the press:

"He has been in this football club quite a while. Maybe he improved. I can only judge from the time I've been here with him, but what I can say is that he's an outstanding athlete, a top trainer, and super competitive."

"He is one of, if not the, most reliable players we have. He is a good person as well."

McLean has two years left on his existing deal with Norwich which also includes an option for a further year. Whilst the Canaries may be unlikely to sell, the 32-year-old's links with Rangers may prove to tip the scales in favour of the Ibrox side.

Speaking to The Athletic back in 2021 McLean spoke about what it would mean to play for his boyhood club, telling the outlet that "for me and my family, it would be pretty special."