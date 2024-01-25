With just one week to go until the January transfer window slams shut, Rangers are yet to solve some key issues within Philippe Clement's squad. The Gers signed Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month, but have been unmoved when it comes to further additions.

Given their particular need to sign a new left-back, however, they could be in for a busy seven days, with a new target reportedly emerging.

Rangers' left-back problem

Whilst it's easy to focus on Rangers' attacking issues, especially following the news of Abdallah Sima's long-term injury blow, Clement and co should have their attention on welcoming a new left-back this month. As things stand, the Gers have just Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic to call on, with the former's future in doubt and the latter set to leave upon the expiry of his contract this summer. In the worst-case scenario, Rangers will be left without a single left-back to call upon by the end of the season, meaning that now would be an ideal time to act.

Throughout the winter window, the Scottish giants have been linked with the likes of Cameron Pring and David Jurasek, but they have now reportedly shifted their focus elsewhere in search of a new left-back. According to The Daily Mail, via Rangers News, Rangers are eyeing a "deadline beating" move to sign Luke Thomas. The Leicester City full-back was on loan at Premier League side Sheffield United, before seeing his loan terminated. Now back at the Foxes, he could yet seek another departure.

With Premier League experience to his name, Thomas could certainly put an end to Clement's left-back woes, but it remains to be seen whether Rangers will turn their interest into a serious move to sign the defender before the end of the month.

"Brilliant" Thomas can solve Clement's problem

Still only 22-years-old, Thomas can provide Clement with a long-term solution to his left-back problem if Rangers made their move for the Leicester man this month. Thomas, himself, could do with the move too. He struggled to make an impact at Sheffield United, starting just 11 games, and is now in need of the fresh start that the Scottish Premiership could offer.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers certainly knows all about the player that his rivals could be getting, having worked with Thomas at Leicester previously. Rodgers is among those to have praised the 22-year-old, even as he missed a penalty in a Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool back in 2021. He told The Leicester Mercury: “I said to him afterwards that he was brilliant during the game.

"He’s developing so well. It’s another great experience for him. The atmosphere was great as it always is at Anfield. It was a really good game. It was unfortunate for him to miss the penalty, but in the game he was exceptional. He’s a tough boy and he will move on.”

Now, it could be Clement and Rangers who benefit from the Celtic manager's early work with their latest left-back target in what would be a welcome twist in the Scottish Premiership.