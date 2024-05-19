Rangers are believed to be eyeing a move for a striker in red-hot form this summer, according to a report from his homeland.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have enjoyed a positive season overall, with Philippe Clement impressively picking up the mess left by Michael Beale and masterminding a Scottish Premiership title charge. Granted, his side fell short of Celtic in the end, but there is still the Scottish Cup final to come, with victory at Hampden Park handing the boss his second trophy before even embarking on his first full season.

In terms of new signings who can come in and make Rangers even more of a force moving forward, a host of names have been thrown into the mix in recent weeks. Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been linked with a move to Ibrox, with Michael Stewart urging them to sign him, and the fact that he is a boyhood supporter could aid them in their quest to snap him up.

Planning for the future is also important for the Gers, and it looks as though they are looking at young talents as well as established players. Souleymane Sidibe has been backed to seal a switch to the Scottish giants at some point in the summer, with the 17-year-old midfielder currently at Stoke City, not to mention being a two-time capped England Under-17 international.

On the flip side, there are players who could leave Rangers at the end of the campaign, with John Lundstram eyeing a return to to England on a free transfer, ahead of his contract expiring this year.

Rangers want to sign prolific striker

According to Kosovan Football on X, Rangers are interested in signing Rapid Bucuresti striker Albion Rrahmani this summer, and the situation is developing even though a move is still some way away from being completed:

"Rangers from Scottish Premiership are in for Albion Rrahmani (23). Club is keen to bring him in Glasgow and the situation is under development. Nothing official yet."

Rrahmani may not exactly be a household name for Rangers supporters, certainly in comparison to someone like Shankland, who has stood out as one of Scottish football's star players this season, scoring 31 times in all competitions.

That's not to say that Rrahmani wouldn't be an exciting signing, however, and his goalscoring record in his club career to date shows how prolific he is. The 23-year-old has netted 51 goals in 94 appearances at all of his clubs combined - more than a goal every two matches. He has been red hot with 17 strikes in just 25 appearances for Bucuresti, along with five assists on top of that.

The four-cap Kosovo international is also five years younger than Shankland, meaning Rangers could enjoy more of his good years for a longer period of time, and he could also be a cheaper option, with Hearts likely to demand big money for their star striker this summer.

Rrahmani has two years remaining on his current deal, meaning Bucuresti will be starting to consider not losing him on the cheap, and he could be an effective and long-term addition to Clement's attack ahead of the 2024/25 season.