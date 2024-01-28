Rangers have "reached an agreement" with a player over a move to Ibrox in the January transfer window, according to an exciting update by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers picked up a crucial 1-0 win away to St Mirren on Saturday afternoon, keeping their Scottish Premiership title hopes looking healthy. Away from the on-pitch action, there could be more transfers that happen in the coming days, in order to aid their chances of going all the way this season, with deals already finalised for Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande.

One player who has been linked with a move to Ibrox is Fluminense defender Jefte, with the 20-year-old possibly seen as an upgrade on current left-back Borna Barisic. Vitesse defender Million Manhoef is another who has been tipped to become a Rangers player in the near future, with the 22-year-old scoring four goals and registering one assist in the Eredivisie in 2023/24 to date. Gijs Smal is another target, too, with the Dutchman yet another left-back who is seen as someone who can come in and bolster that area of the pitch.

It looks set to be Rangers' biggest area of focus between now and the end of the January transfer, and a key update has emerged regarding their business.

Rangers close to signing Jefte

According to Romano on X, Rangers are now close to completing the signing of Fluminense left-back Jefte, with an agreement in place to snap him up this month.

This is great news for Rangers, with left-back a priority position this month, and Jefte is someone who could be seen as a big part of their long-term future.

Only 20 years of age, the Brazilian is still a very young player lacking experience at senior level - he is yet to actually make a first-team appearance for Fluminense - but he could grow as a footballer as the years pass, coming in initially as a squad player. He has featured 25 times for their Under-20s, registering six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) in that time, not to mention getting seven in 20 for APOEL Nicosia.

Sealing the signing could be especially important if Barisic brings an end to his time at Rangers before the end of deadline day next Thursday, with a move to Serie A giants Roma mooted in recent days, as well as Ridvan Yilmaz potentially joining Galatasaray.