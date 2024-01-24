Since signing Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the month, Rangers have endured a fairly quiet January transfer window. However, that hasn't stopped the transfer rumours from pouring in, with the Gers looking to add even more attacking reinforcements to Philippe Clement's squad.

Rangers transfer news

Throughout the month, Rangers have been linked with a number of new forwards, from Michy Batshuayi all the way to Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland. With just seven days left in the January transfer window, however, it remains Silva and Silva only to have walked through the door at Ibrox.

That could be set to change soon though, and not with the arrival of Shankland or, indeed, Batshuayi. Instead, reports indicate that Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande is set to undergo a medical ahead of signing for Rangers this month.

Diomande looks set to complete a move worth a reported £4.5m in what could provide Clement a major boost in pursuit of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The Gers may not be done after Diomande, either. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are still working on more names.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “I think Rangers will look at some opportunities. They are working on some names, so, obviously, now it's time to enter into concrete stages of negotiations. I expect them to try to make something happen in the window's final days.”

With that said, it could prove to be a busy week for Rangers as they look to end the January transfer window in style. Whether that results in a fresh face to lead the line alongside Silva remains to be seen, but an offensive addition would certainly be welcome at Ibrox, that's for sure.

Where Rangers must improve

Well aware that his side still need further additions, Clement recently spoke about the chance that Rangers complete more January business, saying via Rangers News: "Everybody’s aligned about that, that we need a few more in certain positions. And everybody in the club who is involved in that is working day and night about that, I know.

"We are a lot in contact. It’s been really busy with those things but until a signature is set by three parties – player, we, and the other team – until that is not done, it’s not done.

“So I am waiting and I am focused on the players who are here, beside all the talks that we have with other players and looking at other players. So that’s my job to do in January. That’s why for every manager, when it’s the first of February, we are always very happy that this hectic period can stop.”

When looking at the current Rangers squad, even after the arrival of Silva, they could still do with an out-and-out goalscorer to lead the line. Sam Lammers' loan exit also raises the need to welcome a fresh face and that, alongside Abdallah Sima's lengthy injury blow, has potentially left the Gers with no choice but to return to the market this month.