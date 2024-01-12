Having already added Fabio Silva to their ranks, Rangers are still seeking attacking reinforcements this month. Philippe Clement's side find themselves behind in the Scottish Premiership title race, but look set to return to the transfer market to potentially land some crucial reinforcements in place of outgoings like Sam Lammers.

Rangers want more attacking signings after Silva

The Gers' move to sign Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers could quickly turn into an impressive piece of business. The young forward never really got an opportunity in England, but a loan move to Scotland could see him discover his goalscoring boots at the perfect time for those at Ibrox.

Even after Silva, however, it seems as though Rangers are yet to conclude their winter business. Michy Batshuayi's transfer rumours indicate that the Scottish giants are interested in the former Chelsea man and have gone as far as to say that they are leading the race for his signature this month.

The Premier League winner would certainly provide Clement's side with a major boost, given his experience. But a player who could turn creator for Silva or perhaps Batshuayi is also one to have caught the attention of the Gers. According to TeamTalk, Rangers have enquired about signing Million Manhoef from Vitesse this month, who could leave the Dutch club for a cut-price of around £3m, given Vitesse's reported financial difficulties.

If Rangers are to land the 22-year-old winger's signature though, they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Championship leaders Leicester City, who are keeping an eye on the youngster's situation. With Manhoef's contract set to enter its final year this summer, Vitesse are running out of time to cash in on their winger, potentially handing the likes of Rangers and Leicester a welcomed advantage in their pursuit.

"Quality" Manhoef will only get better

At 22-years-old, Manhoef is a highly-rated young winger who has more than earned the interest of Rangers. Performing well in the Eredivisie this season, Manhoef's goals tally has reached a total of four in 14 starts, and while he only has one assist, his expected assists are higher than his actual, which suggests poor finishing from his teammates is largely to blame (FBRef).

Still only 22, the winger is on course to become better and better, whether that be at Vitesse or elsewhere in the near future, and is someone that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig has waxed lyrical about.

Whether Rangers push on and secure the Dutchman's signature remains to be seen, but it seems as though their transfer plan is clear. Silva's arrival earlier this month could prove to have only been the start of a window full of attacking reinforcements for Clement this month, who is enjoying his first transfer window at Ibrox. It could be a vital few weeks as far as the Scottish Premiership title race is concerned.