Rangers already have an agreement in place with one current player over a major new contract this summer, according to a fresh update regarding his future.

Rangers contract news

The Gers had a solid January transfer window in the end, making some important loan signings to bolster the squad depth that Philippe Clement has in his armoury. Fabio Silva arrived on a temporary basis from Premier League side Wolves, acting as an exciting addition, given his reputation as a good young attacker. Meanwhile, Oscar Cortes was a late addition at Ibrox, too, making the move from Lens until the end of the season.

Both are - for now at least - only at the club until the summer, looking to make a positive impact in the Scottish Premiership title race, and the likes of Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe all out of contract at that point, too, among others.

Oscar Cortes expected to sign permanent Rangers deal

According to a new update from Football Insider, Oscar Cortes will be given a "huge" long-term deal at Rangers this summer, on the condition that he impresses Clement and the board during his loan stint at Ibrox.

"Oscar Cortes will land a four-year contract and a “huge” pay rise if he thrives during his loan spell at Rangers, sources have told Football Insider. The Colombia international joined the Ibrox giants on loan for the remainder of the season on deadline day from RC Lens.

"The Gers have an option to buy the winger in the summer, which will be triggered if he meets performance-related targets in the second half of the season. If he impresses manager Philippe Clement and Rangers chiefs, he is expected to earn an improvement to his weekly salary and a long-term contract running until 2028."

This should be seen as a massive incentive for Cortes between now and the end of the campaign, with a shiny new contract hovering in front of him, and that should only benefit Rangers in the title battle.

Rangers players out of contract in 2024 Age Borna Barisic 31 John Lundstram 29 Ryan Jack 31 Kemar Roofe 31 Leon Balogun 35 Jon McLaughlin 36

The fact that so many established players could leave in the summer means that Rangers would be getting a lot of money off their wage bill, which would then free up funds to be able to make Cortes' switch permanent. The 20-year-old clearly has to perform in order for this to happen, however, so if he doesn't hit the ground running and finds himself struggling for playing time under Clement, the Gers could decide that looking at an alternative target is the sensible option instead.

Some patience may be needed to begin with, as he adjusts to a new style of football and country, but 11 goals in 25 caps for Colombia's Under-20s - he has also appeared once at senior level - can only bode well.