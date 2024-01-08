Journalist Dean Jones has been left excited by the prospect of Rangers signing a "really exciting" attacking player in the near future, saying he will "get fans off their seats".

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have a chance to make new signings this month, with supporters no doubt keen to see the club make the most of the opportunity that is being afforded to teams everywhere. Philippe Clement's side have given themselves a chance of going all the way in the Scottish Premiership title tace this season, sitting eight points behind rivals Celtic with two games in hand, and new faces could make all the difference.

Young Liverpool left-back Owen Beck has emerged as a possible option for Rangers, having returned to Anfield after a good loan spell at Dundee, with the 21-year-old potentially seen as a replacement for the outgoing Ridvan Yilmaz, assuming he departs.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has also been linked with a move to Ibrox, with the 28-year-old topping the Scottish Premiership scoring charts this season with 13 goals to date.

Rangers in the hunt for "exciting" Million Manhoef

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones couldn't hide his excitement at the prospect of Rangers signing Vitesse attacking midfielder Million Manhoef, with the 22-year-old recently backed to move to Ibrox.

"In terms of Manhoef, it would be a really exciting signing actually. He is a tricky player. He is one that's really difficult to track. He has very smart little movements and a result of those movements is actually that he picks up the ball in really nice positions in and around the box. It'd be a really savvy signing by Rangers, actually. And if they could pull it off, he's the sort of player that will get fans off their seats."

Jones' comments certainly whet the appetite for Rangers supporters, should the club complete a move for Manhoef this month, and he has been making a positive impact for Vitesse throughout this season. The Dutchman has scored four goals in 14 Eredivisie starts, and he has also averaged 1.7 tackles per game, showing that he can be effective both in and out of possession.

Manhoef's versatility is also a key asset, with the Vitesse ace capable of thriving all the way across the attack, but he is also noted as a left-back by WhoScored, so Clement could see him as a great option in his squad.

At 22, there is still so much more to come from the young attacker, who has scored three goals in seven caps for the Netherlands' Under-21s, outlining what an exciting prospect Rangers would be bringing in.

His quality could give the Gers that extra bit of attacking magic that could be so priceless in the second half of the season, potentially changing games from the substitutes' bench to begin with, before growing into a key player over time.