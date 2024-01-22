Rangers have been boosted by the latest update on a "fantastic" new striker in the January transfer window.

Rangers eyeing strikers in transfer market

Philippe Clement will want some more business to be completed before the end of the month, and there have been plenty of signs of the Gers wanting some new faces up front. According to one claim, Rangers are keen on signing FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande, seeing him as a bright young option to bring in, and they have also been linked with signing current loan hero Abdallah Sima on a permanent basis.

Young Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is a wanted man this month, too, with a host of club eyeing up a move for him, and the Gers are one of those who are thought to be in the mix, offering him more playing time than he is currently getting at Elland Road.

Ridvan Yilmaz is a player who could leave Ibrox in the current window, however, with the left-back still looking to seal a move away from the club. Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in securing his services.

Rangers boosted in pursuit of Lawrence Shankland

Meanwhile, speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday [via Ibrox News], reporter Mark Benstead said that Rangers have been boosted in their quest to sign Lawrence Shankland, with the Hearts striker rejecting a new deal at his current club.

"It’s our understanding that there’s an interest in the player from Rangers. Hearts have put a new contract towards Lawrence Shankland, but from what I’ve been told, he will not be signing that in its current form."

This is certainly promising news for Rangers, seemingly improving their chances of snapping up Shankland this month, in what could be a significant piece of transfer business. The 28-year-old feels like a player who is coming into his prime, and he has been lauded by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in the recent past, who said of him last month: "I think it was a great goal by Lawrence Shankland. He’s a fantastic finisher."

Lawrence Shankland's Scottish Premiership stats this season Total Appearances 21 Goals 13 Shots per game 3.6 Aerial duel wins per game 1.6 Dribbles per game 0.9 Clearance per game 0.7 Bookings 4

Shankland is a player who has the ability to potentially turn the Scottish Premiership title race in Rangers' favour, considering he is a proven goalscorer in the division - he leads the way in the scoring charts at the moment - and he also has netted twice in seven caps for Scotland.

Whether Hearts allow him to leave is another matter entirely, but if the attacker digs his heels in and decides that he wants to seal a switch to Ibrox, his present employers could feel that selling him for good money is better than having an unhappy player in their ranks.

This should be seen as priority business for Clement, given the impact that Shankland could make at the club, and getting their man could be a big psychological boost over Celtic between now and the end of the season.