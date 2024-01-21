Rangers and manager Philippe Clement are reportedly on the verge of completing another piece of January transfer business, with a fee agreed for a player who is both a "good dribbler" and "physically strong".

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have been linked with lots of players in recent weeks after landing Fabio Silva on loan, as they look to give themselves the strongest possible chance of winning the Scottish Premiership title this season.

A recent report claimed that Rangers are working hard on signing Abdallah Sima on a permanent move, following an impressive loan spell to date this season, but other incomings are also being mooted. More attacking signings look like a priority this month, and Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has emerged as a possible option, with rivals Celtic also interested in snapping up the young Englishman, who has fallen out of favour with the Whites.

Rumours of a move for in-form Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland are also still lurking, with the 28-year-old someone who could be a guaranteed source of goals from the off at Ibrox. There are some players who could depart, however, with Ridvan Yilmaz looking highly likely to move on, and if that happens, a new left-back will be needed. Numerous suitors have emerged in that respect, including Liverpool youngster Owen Beck and Bristol City stalwart Cameron Pring.

Rangers agree fee with Mohamed Diomande

According to Danish publication B.T. [via Ibrox News], Rangers have agreed a fee with FC Nordsjaelland for the signing of midfielder Mohamed Diomande.

The player is believed to be flying home from a training camp in the USA with his current side, in order to complete the move, with a medical expected to take place "in the coming days".

This is great news for Rangers, with Diomande someone who could come straight in and make a big impression at the heart of the midfield, having appeared four times in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

He has 111 appearances to his name for his current club, scoring 13 goals and registering 14 assists in that time, showing that he can be a reliable source of end product from the middle of the park.

Added depth and quality can be priceless to Clement during the January transfer window, especially with matches coming thick and fast as the season goes on, and Diomande could bring exactly that. Former Nordsjaelland coach Flemming Pederson has lauded him in the past, too, saying in 2020:

"'He is an all-round player. He is at his very best in the central midfield, where he usually takes up a lot of space. He is a player who covers a large area. He is a good dribbler. He is a good ball winner, pretty strong in the main game as well and physically strong. When he gets used to the Super League, he will also become one of our significant players."

At 22, Diomande is still a young player whose best years could only be ahead of him, so he may well be seen as a squad player to begin with, especially as he adjusts to the pace and power of the Scottish game, before maturing into an important starter over time.