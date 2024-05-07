Rangers are believed to be close to completing the signing of a "highly-rated" gem in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement is eyeing new signings moving forward, with boyhood Gers supporter Paddy McNair linked with a move to Ibrox after confirming that he is leaving Middlesbrough. The former Manchester United centre-back is seen as a possible replacement for Leon Balogun, who is expected to move on and may have already played his last game for the club due to injury.

McNair isn't the only central defender who is seen as a good option for Rangers, however, with Birmingham City ace Dion Sanderson also backed to join them, having been relegated from the English Championship to League One last weekend.

The Gers are also thought to be working on making Oscar Cortes' loan move from Lens a permanent one this summer, while there is also Abdallah Sima's future to sort, who could come in from Brighton after impressing during a temporary spell.

Owen Dodgson is a left-back who was "really good" against Clement's side for Dundee - on loan from Burnley - earlier this season, and he is viewed as a potential replacement for Borna Barisic in the summer window, with the Croatian expected to move on.

Rangers close to signing "highly-rated" gem

Taking to X, Bogert claimed that Rangers are closing in on the signing of teenager Alexander Smith, with Premier League clubs also in the mix to sign him: "Rangers closing on signing highly-rated Scottish/United States dual-nat midfielder Alexander Smith to his first pro deal, I'm told.

"Nothing done yet. Still some MLS clubs pushing + Premier League clubs. Smith, turns 16 this summer, linked with Arsenal earlier this year."

While Smith clearly wouldn't be viewed as a key first-team addition this summer, it is hugely encouraging that Rangers look in a strong position to strike a deal to bring him to Ibrox.

The fact that he is wanted by Premier League clubs suggests that he is a player with a massive amount of potential, and planning for the long-term future is so important for the Gers, ensuring they continue on this current positive trajectory with Clement in charge.

At just 15, Smith has dual nationality with Scotland and the USA and has been capped for both countries at youth team level, as Bogert alludes to, and it could be that he secures a move to the Scottish Premiership giants and ends up maturing into a future Scotland international at Hampden Park.

The threat of Arsenal arguably stands out as the biggest issue for Rangers when it comes to snapping up the left-footed attacking midfielder, considering Mikel Arteta has built an exciting era with some young players starring at the Emirates, from Bukayo Saka to William Saliba. Smith could see them as the best option for that reason, but the Gers remain a huge club in their own right with plenty of appeal, and perhaps a quicker path to senior football as well.