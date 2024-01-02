Rangers are understood to be interested in signing a "fantastic" Premier League player on loan in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

January transfer rumours

Philippe Clement is sure to be eyeing up potential new signings this month, in order to give his side the best possible chance to beat Celtic to Scottish Premiership title. A host of different players have been linked with moves to Ibrox in recent weeks, with a recent report claiming Rangers are keen on signing Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig, who initially made a name for himself as a teenager at Hibernian.

Other defensive rumours have also emerged, with Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey mooted as a possible target in the latter part of last year, while in attack, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who is enjoying an impressive season currently, has also been thrown into the mix as an option for Clement.

Now, it looks as though the Gers could be looking to the Premier League for a new addition, with a temporary move in January looking possible.

Rangers eyeing Owen Beck loan deal

According to Liverpool writer Dave O'Conell, Rangers are interested in signing Liverpool youngster Owen Beck on loan this month, should Andy Robertson return in time to allow the Reds to let the youngster go.

"Celtic and Rangers want to sign Owen Beck on loan. The highly rated 21-year-old has played 17 times in the championship, catching the eye of Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers.

"Kostas Tsimikas left the field against Newcastle in considerable pain after a challenge with Bakayo Saka. The Greek international collided with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline in which Kostas Tsimikas broke his collar bone. Owen Beck is set to be given a chance to impress after a positive loan spell in the Scottish Premier League. Should Robertson return before the end of January it is believed that both Celtic and Rangers will battle it out for a loan move for Beck."

Beck could be a big boost for Clement in a position of need, having made his way through Liverpool's youth system and made two appearances for the Reds' first team, which says a lot about his ability. It seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will want the 21-year-old to have to feature prominently for his side at a key point in the season, however, so the hope for Rangers is that Robertson is back soon and that the Merseysiders sanction a loan move.

The Englishman is someone who has already been impressing in the Scottish Premiership this season, bagging two goals and assists apiece in 17 appearances for Dundee, and former Reds Under-23s boss Barry Lewtas has hailed him in the past, saying:

"I thought Owen was fantastic. The progress he has made over his time at the Academy, but certainly the last couple of years, is a credit to him with the work he puts in [and] how coachable he is because he listens and takes on board the information we give him."

Beck could come in and give Clement an important extra left-back option as the games come thick and fast, and his experience of training with some world-class players at Anfield, from Virgil van Dijk to Mohamed Salah, could be invaluable.