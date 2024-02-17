Rangers could look to sell an "outrageous" Ibrox talent in the summer transfer window, despite his emergence as one of Philippe Clement's most reliable players.

Rangers transfer & contract news

The Gers are in a good place on the pitch at the moment, threatening to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, but Clement won't want to rest on his laurels.

He will know that further signings are needed in the summer, in order for his team to keep improving in his image, and they continue to be linked with possible new additions.

Oscar Cortes arrived on loan from Lens in January, but reports have stated that Rangers will look to sign him on a permanent basis once the current campaign reaches its conclusion. Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is also seen as a target, and he will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

There is also the importance of tying down current players to new deals, and a recent report has claimed that John Lundstram could extend his stay at Ibrox. He is out of contract later this year, and the same applies to the likes of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe, among others.

Rangers set for Cyriel Dessers decision

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Rangers could may to sell Cyriel Dessers this summer, as the club plan a big transfer shake-up: "Rangers could sell Cyriel Dessers in the summer amid plans for a major summer clear-out, sources have told Football Insider."

The forward has a phenomenal 11 goals and four assists in just 21 games under the current manager, having sturggled to make an impact for Michael Beale. Despite this, the club are planning a "significant squad change" with a focus on recruiting "young high-potential players", a category the Nigeria international doesn't fit in.

Selling Dessers would arguably come as a surprise to Rangers supporters, considering he has managed to turn his season around after a poor start. The 29-year-old attacker has scored 10 goals in just 17 starts in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24 to date, also bagging a goal and an assist apiece in the Europa League.

He has been lauded as "outrageous" by This Is Ibrox podcast, following a brilliant finish against Ross County earlier this week, and it does feel as though he is going to be a key player in the coming months.

That being said, if Rangers decide they want to dispose of older players and bring in fresh younger faces this summer, it is a decision that should be both respected and admired. Planning for the future is something that is paramount at the club, rather than simply focusing on the present and allowing the team to grow old together.