Rangers could look to sign an "unbelievable" striker who will be worth millions this summer without spending a penny, according to an update from reliable journalist Mark Hendry.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement is focused on inspiring his side to Scottish Premiership glory this season, but that doesn't mean he won't also be eyeing up new signings before the summer transfer window later in the year. Rangers continue to be linked with plenty of players despite the winter window's end, with talks reportedly held with Fluminense left-back Jefte, who was strongly backed to move to Ibrox in January.

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell has also emerged as a potential target for the Scottish giants, being seen as a similar player to Todd Cantwell.

Rumours of a move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland are refusing to go away, with the Scot a boyhood Rangers supporter who could like the idea of a move there at the end of the season.

Rangers could go for Oli McBurnie

According to Football Scotland's Hendry, Rangers could look at the signing of Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie this summer, snapping him up on a free transfer.

"He's a diehard Gers fan and is out of contract in the summer. The Scotland cap is a master at scoring in the English Championship with Sheffield United even if his Premier League record isn't quite as good, but for Scotland's Premiership you'd have to think the level would suit him closer.

"Has been a big money signing at previous clubs but if Gers could land the 27-year-old for nothing they could sell him in a year for a few million."

McBurnie could be a strong summer signing by Rangers, and the fact that he would come in as a free agent takes away some of the risk element, in terms of spending big on him. The 27-year-old has been lauded by teammate John Egan: "We went long to him early on and he was winning every header so why go away from what’s working. You know, he’s a big man, he’s game and he was unbelievable up top. I don’t know if they’ve given him the goal but he celebrated like it was his anyway."

McBurnie has scored 70 goals in his career to date, netting 11 times in 88 appearances in the Premier League, as well as enjoying spells with the likes of Swansea City, Bradford City and Barnsley.

At 27, the striker is in and around his peak, rather than being a free signing who is over the hill, and there is no reason why his physicality and eye for goal couldn't make him a real handful for Scottish Premiership defenders.

Shankland would still arguably be the ideal choice this summer, considering he is enjoying a superb season that sees him top the SPL scoring charts with 17 goals, but McBurnie represents a good alternative.